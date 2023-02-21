The Overnight Report: Eye On Dividends

Daily Market Reports | 8:56 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7252.00 – 29.00 – 0.40% S&P ASX 200 7351.50 + 4.70 0.06% S&P500 4079.09 – 11.32 – 0.28% Nasdaq Comp 11787.27 – 68.56 – 0.58% DJIA 33826.69 + 129.84 0.39% S&P500 VIX 21.23 + 1.06 5.26% US 10-year yield 3.83 – 0.02 – 0.39% USD Index 103.87 + 0.01 0.01% FTSE100 8014.31 + 9.95 0.12% DAX30 15477.55 – 4.45 – 0.03%

By Greg Peel

Earnings in Focus

Wall Street was flattish on Friday night heading into the long weekend, leaving the local market to focus more specifically on the day’s earnings results yesterday. Results were, as ever, a mixed bag, leaving the ASX200 to bang around all day in a tight range, ultimately going nowhere.

That said, it was up the banks to hold the fort, rising 0.9% as all but two other sectors fell on the day, with staples and industrials closing up less than 0.1%.

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank ((BEN)) reported yesterday and closed up 1.9%. If a small regional can cope in current banking conditions then it should be good news for the majors. The sector has nevertheless spent a week trying to get over the Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) result.

Standing out amongst the poorly received results yesterday were those of nib Holdings ((NHF)), down -11.6% after offering no guidance, BlueScope Steel ((BSL)), down -10.0% after downgrading its outlook, and a2 Milk ((A2M)), down -8.6% on weaker sales during Chinese lockdowns. Mind you, a2 Milk shares had rallied 6.3% the day before. Charter Hall Group ((CHC)) also disappointed (-6.1%).

Perenti Global ((PRN)) scored a contract win ahead of its result release this morning, and gained 7.6%.

Aside from a solid response to Australian Clinical Labs’ ((ACL)) result, up 12.5% but not in the ASX200, yesterday’s winners lent more to subsequent broker assessments of results released on Friday.

Inghams Group ((ING)) jumped 11.7%. QBE Insurance ((QBE)) added another 3.7%. PWR Holdings ((PWH)) clawed back 4.4%.

Sector moves reflected big name stock price moves to a great extent. Real estate fell -1.0% on Charter Hall. Materials (flat) managed to balance out BlueScope and big falls for lithium and uranium miners against small gains for the big miners.

Pilbara Mineral’s ((PLS)) apparently upset the lithium apple cart by auctioning off lithium hydroxide via an over-the-counter commercial model rather than the BMX auction system it had been using.

Discretionary fell -0.4% because Wesfarmers ((WES)) went ex.

With Wall Street closed overnight, today will again be a session of focusing on result releases. Today brings the biggie – BHP Group ((BHP)). Will it disappoint on dividends?

Also reporting today are the likes of Coles Group ((COL)), Seek ((SEK)), Tabcorp ((TAH)) and Stockland ((SGP)).

The futures aren’t waiting for any results. With no Wall Street and mild strength in European markets, they’re down -29 points this morning.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1841.00 – 1.20 – 0.07% Silver (oz) 21.78 + 0.07 0.32% Copper (lb) 4.07 + 0.06 1.59% Aluminium (lb) 1.21 + 0.03 2.58% Lead (lb) 0.96 + 0.02 2.64% Nickel (lb) 12.07 + 0.46 4.01% Zinc (lb) 1.40 + 0.04 2.89% West Texas Crude 77.13 + 0.79 1.03% Brent Crude 83.93 + 0.93 1.12% Iron Ore (t) 124.94 0.00 0.00%

News is the US is looking to impose a 200% tariff on imports of Russian aluminium, as the West sets to roll out a new wave of sanctions. Russia is the second biggest global producer behind China, and Chinese inventories are reportedly low.

Base metal prices had a bit of a run ahead of China’s covid policy about-face, but any surge in Chinese construction activity has been slow to arrive – punctuated by the Lunar New Year – and base metal prices have been quietly sliding for a month.

Bit of a change of heart last night, and perhaps some short-covering.

The Aussie is up 0.6% at US$0.6913.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -29 points or -0.4%.

What are traders afraid of? Today’s earnings results? The minutes of the February RBA meeting, due today?

The world will provide flash estimates of February PMIs today.

Aside from earnings reporters noted above, today’s list of ex-dividends includes Computershare ((CPU)), Endeavour Group ((EDV)) and Magellan Financial ((MFG)).

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AIA Auckland International Airport Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett BBN Baby Bunting Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett COH Cochlear Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley DRR Deterra Royalties Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie GOZ Growthpoint Properties Australia Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse HCW HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie IDX Integral Diagnostics Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Credit Suisse Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie ING Inghams Group Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans LFS Latitude Group Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie MFG Magellan Financial Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett NAN Nanosonics Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett NCM Newcrest Mining Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse NWH NRW Holdings Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie NWL Netwealth Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse OCL Objective Corp Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans ORA Orora Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans QBE QBE Insurance Downgrade to Lighten from Buy Ord Minnett SHL Sonic Healthcare Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans VEA Viva Energy Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett WES Wesfarmers Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie

