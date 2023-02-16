The Short Report – 16 Feb 2023

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending February 9, 2023.

Having plateaued last week, the ASX200 then fell on a hawkish RBA and hawkish Fed before earnings results started to make their mark this week (not in a good way).

I noted in last week’s report that Flight Centre’s ((FLT)) institutional placement offered the chance for shorters to cash in, as long as they were instos. They didn’t, so maybe they weren’t, but last week, as the stock continued to rally, Flight Centre shorts fell to 12.0% from 13.8%.

Betmakers Technology ((BET)) is now the most shorted stock on the market.

Otherwise, what hits one in the face is the sea of red in the table below. Indeed all red, implying only short position increases during earnings season, with the one exception of Domino’s Pizza ((DMP)).

A net five stocks were added to the 5%-plus table last week, although all of them only popped out recently so they’re just bouncing around in the 4s and 5s.

We do welcome back an old friend to the table in the form of Mayne Pharma ((MYX)) – once a stalwart.

I noted last week shorters had moved once more into JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)), at their peril, but indeed the stock did tumble on result this week – more so on a weak consumer outlook than the numbers per se – so maybe this time there have been some profits.

The one to watch in next week’s Report will be Temple & Webster ((TPW)), which snuck back into the table last week and subsequently fell -27% on result.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
BET     12.2
FLT     12.0
MP1    10.3

The Short Report – 16 Feb 2023

