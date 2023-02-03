In Brief: Housing, Travel & Electric Cars

Weekly Reports | 1:23 PM

The weekly broker wrap: a steeper price decline for Australian houses, consumer spending, a stalling travel recovery, and electric vehicles on the march.

-House prices to continue to decline in Australia

-Some households have more savings than others

-Travel sector recovery is stalling, but some can continue to outperform

-Winners and losers from electric vehicles gaining market share

By Danielle Austin

More downside for Australian house prices

Jarden expects another two RBA cash rate hikes this year and accordingly Australian house prices are forecast to continue to decline well into 2023, for a peak-to-trough decline of -15-20%.

Despite the market assuming an end to the rate hiking cycle isn’t far off, Jarden explains any housing market recovery generally emerges following rate cuts rather than simply an end to hikes. With this in mind, the broker expects the housing market will start to stabilise in the second half of the year with some modest recovery emerging late in the year.

Morgan Stanley is anticipating a -20% peak-to-trough decline in house prices, noting currently prices have declined just -9.6% from their April 2022 peak. If Morgan Stanley’s predictions prove correct, this means the housing market is only halfway through its price correction.

This broker predicts further RBA rate rises over February and March will bring the cash rate to 3.6%, and highlights that an acceleration of fixed rate mortgage rollovers in the second quarter will see more mortgagees exposed to higher rates.

Morgan Stanley is anticipating record migration over 2023 will see new housing demand outstrip supply for the first time since 2014, and consequently sustain tightness in the rental industry. Morgan Stanley warns this is unlikely to be a key driver of house price recovery, seeing an undersupply as insufficient to counter the negative impact from rising mortgage rates.