Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 12, 2023

NSR NATIONAL STORAGE REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.29

Goldman Sachs rates ((NSR)) as No Rating (-1) -

Internal changes inside the team of analysts have left Goldman Sachs with no active coverage for ASX-listed REITs.

As a result, coverage of all previously covered A-REITs has been suspended for the time being.

This report was published on January 10, 2023.

Current Price is $2.29.

Current consensus price target is $2.28, suggesting downside of -1.8%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY23:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.5, implying annual growth of -77.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.1, implying annual growth of -3.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.9.

Market Sentiment: -0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PEX PEEL MINING LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.20

Canaccord Genuity rates ((PEX)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity remains of the view Peel Mining has the potential to develop into a successful copper miner, meanwhile lauding the detailed reporting from the explorer about its resources and findings to date.

Speculative Buy rating retained, alongside a target price of 50c. The broker does highlight its current valuation is preliminary in nature given the absence of formal mining studies.

Peel Mining will also need additional funding along the way.

This report was published on January 9, 2023.

Target price is $0.50 Current Price is $0.20 Difference: $0.3

If PEX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 150% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PTM PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $2.07

Jarden rates ((PTM)) as Underweight (4) -

The latest market update by Platinum Asset Management has not convinced Jarden that better times lay ahead. The broker observes net outflows at 11% of funds under management in December remain high, and in line with the trend over the past twelve months.

Jarden suggests outflows are likely to continue dominating, despite significant improvement in flagship fund performance.

The broker's base assumption is that outflows may persist for another 1-2 years as investors assess the sustainability of the asset manager's performance.

Underweight. Target price has gained 5c to $1.60. Minor increases have been implemented to earnings estimates.

This report was published on January 10, 2023.

Target price is $1.60 Current Price is $2.07 Difference: minus $0.47 (current price is over target).

If PTM meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.89, suggesting downside of -11.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 13.30 cents and EPS of 15.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.43%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.35. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.2, implying annual growth of -7.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 11.70 cents and EPS of 13.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.65%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.11. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.1, implying annual growth of -6.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 15.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.0.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources