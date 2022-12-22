The Short Report – 22 Dec 2022

Weekly Reports | 11:07 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending December 15, 2022.

Last week saw the ASX200 dip and then rally to be back where it started.

Block’s ((SQ2)) disappearance the week before last from 11.3% shorted has been confirmed in last week’s data. Block had not reappeared in the table.

There were some big moves in short positions last week that are not supported by any news.

New Zealand homewares and sport retailer Briscoe Group ((BGP)) has suddenly appeared from oblivion at 10.8% shorted. The shares are highly illiquid and rarely move, and there have been no announcements from the company over the past month.

Inghams Group ((ING)) has drifted off in December after recovering from a poorly received earnings result back in August, at which it warned chook prices would have to rise to counter cost inflation. Last week Inghams shorts jumped to 11.3% from 5.6% with again, no news from the company.

Gold miners St Barbara ((SBM)) and Genesis Minerals ((GMD)) have agreed to merge – a move well received by the market. The merger deal likely explains a jump in St Barbara shorts to 6.9% from under 5%.

Otherwise we note quite a bit of short increase action at the low end of the table across a range of industries, although gold miners do feature as the gold price rallies. It was nonetheless this week the Bank of Japan sent the gold price surging, and Oz gold miners along with it.

This is the last Short Report for 2022. The report will return in January.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+



FLT 14.5

BET 13.0

PPT 11.8

ING 11.3

BGP 10.8

MP1 10.3