Next Week At A Glance – 19-23 Dec 2022

By Greg Peel

As we head into the last week before Christmas, a sombre mood has descended upon global markets. The Fed, ECB and Bank of England have all now hiked rates by another 50 points, and in the case of the Fed and ECB, signalled more to come.

The Bank of Japan meets next week, but being Japan, is not suffering the same inflation issues.

We’ll see the minutes of the December RBA meeting on Tuesday, which pre-dated the above, and yesterday’s strong local jobs number.

The US will be focused on housing, with numbers for housing market sentiment, housing starts and new and existing home sales, along with consumer confidence and durable goods orders.

The US will yet again revise its September quarter GDP result, but that’s irrelevant. Also likely irrelevant will be Friday’s November PCE inflation numbers, given the Fed’s policy path is clear.

There is nothing left on the local corporate calendar, other than Metcash ((MTS)) going ex next week.

Friday will see both the ASX and NZX close early.

