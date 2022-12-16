Next Week At A Glance – 19-23 Dec 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:29 AM

This story features METCASH LIMITED. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MTS

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

As we head into the last week before Christmas, a sombre mood has descended upon global markets. The Fed, ECB and Bank of England have all now hiked rates by another 50 points, and in the case of the Fed and ECB, signalled more to come.

The Bank of Japan meets next week, but being Japan, is not suffering the same inflation issues.

We’ll see the minutes of the December RBA meeting on Tuesday, which pre-dated the above, and yesterday’s strong local jobs number.

The US will be focused on housing, with numbers for housing market sentiment, housing starts and new and existing home sales, along with consumer confidence and durable goods orders.

The US will yet again revise its September quarter GDP result, but that’s irrelevant. Also likely irrelevant will be Friday’s November PCE inflation numbers, given the Fed’s policy path is clear.

There is nothing left on the local corporate calendar, other than Metcash ((MTS)) going ex next week.

Friday will see both the ASX and NZX close early.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS

MTS

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MTS - METCASH LIMITED

Latest News

1
Material Matters: The Outlook For Commodities

12:41 PM - Commodities
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 16 December 2022

11:32 AM - Weekly Reports
3
ESG Focus: The Green Hydrogen Prospect (Part 2)

11:06 AM - ESG Focus
4
Next Week At A Glance – 19-23 Dec 2022

10:29 AM - Weekly Reports
5
In Brief: Property and Business Sentiment, China Reopening, Gaming

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Australian Banks: Tailwinds Now, Headwinds Next

Nov 23 2022 - Feature Stories
2
Rudi’s View: Re-Opening Opportunities In Healthcare

Nov 17 2022 - Rudi's View
3
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 18-11-22

Nov 21 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Uranium Week: Load Up The Camels

Nov 22 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
In Brief: Inflation, Cyber Security, Dividends

Nov 18 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 28-11-2022

Nov 28 2022 - Weekly Reports