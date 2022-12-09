The Overnight Report: Reprieve

Daily Market Reports | 9:09 AM

This story features CHALICE MINING LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CHN

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7214.00 + 33.00 0.46% S&P ASX 200 7175.50 – 53.90 – 0.75% S&P500 3963.51 + 29.59 0.75% Nasdaq Comp 11082.00 + 123.45 1.13% DJIA 33781.48 + 183.56 0.55% S&P500 VIX 22.29 – 0.39 – 1.72% US 10-year yield 3.49 + 0.08 2.44% USD Index 104.78 – 0.42 – 0.40% FTSE100 7472.17 – 17.02 – 0.23% DAX30 14264.56 + 3.37 0.02%

By Greg Peel

Bit of a Downer

Slight weakness on Wall Street led the ASX200 lower in the first hour yesterday, and when the index reached 7200 it was all over. There was no support to be found. An hour later the index was down -60 points.

While all the action was (again) in commodities, the banks (-1.0%) were the weakest link. Recessions and banks don’t go well together, even if Australia avoids an actual recession.

That will all come down to rocks and gas. Energy was the standout worst performer yesterday (-2.7%) as oil prices continue to tank on global recession fears, while the materials sector fought an internal battle between gold and lithium.

All of the top five ASX200 winners yesterday were gold miners, led out by Chalice Mining ((CHN)), which rose 13.1% on positive drill results.

Goldman Sachs put out a report yesterday suggesting the lithium market will remain tight in the first half 2023 before declining in the second, suggesting Core Lithium ((COX)) is overbought (until it fell -9.9% subsequently). Liontown Resources ((LTR)) and battery technology company Novonix ((NVX)) joined in.

The consumer sectors remained remarkably steady yesterday and real estate managed a 0.5% gain. Utilities (+0.8%) are still playing on the Origin Energy ((ORG)) takeover theme.

Industrials fell -0.7%. Engineering company Downer EDI ((DOW)) admitted to a bit of a whoopsie, overstating its profit by possibly $40m on an accounting error. A new CEO is about to join. Welcome.

Downer fell -20.4%.

The good news is having crashed through 7200, the index did quickly find a plateau yesterday to the close, and Wall Street has finally found some strength after a five-day losing streak.

Our futures are up 33 this morning. 7200 now becomes resistance, again.

There’s been some fun and games on the LME last night which likely isn’t all that indicative of actual demand (more on that below), while oil prices are down again.

Tonight we’ll see the US November PMI. Would another lower number spark Wall Street up again? It’s not a given anymore as the Fed has made its trajectory from here pretty clear.

A bounce in PPI would nevertheless not be popular.

Just a Game

The good (bad) news on the US economic front last night was an increase in weekly new jobless claims to their highest level since February, suggesting the tight labour market is beginning to loosen, which is just what the Fed wants to see.

The US bond market is nevertheless all over the shop. The ten-year yield jumped 8 points last night to 3.49%. Up until recently an 8 point move was a rare event. This week has seen similar moves almost every day – back and forth around the 3.50% level. The June sell-off was exacerbated when 3.50% was first crossed on the way up.

Yet the Nasdaq rose 1.1% last night. So volatile has the bond market become that its influence on equity valuation has lost all meaning, until yields can actually stabilise.

Maybe the Fed will help next Wednesday night when it makes its rate decision and Powell holds another press conference – the last before February.

The November CPI is out on the Tuesday night.

The main topic of conversation on Wall Street last night was a move by the FTC (equivalent to the ACCC) to block Microsoft’s takeover bid for video game creator Activision Blizzard on antitrust (competition) concerns. Since it is America, there is a political bias, as the FTC is part of the Biden Administration.

Under Biden, a lot more takeovers have been blocked than previously. And because it is America, it all goes to court.

I mean, I enjoy a good game of Space Invaders as much as the next bloke but this whole gaming thing has gotten out of hand. I’m sure there is many a parent out there who would agree gaming is nothing but evil.

Otherwise, Wall Street was due a bit of a reprieve, and momentum built to the upside into the final hour.

Commodities

China's stainless steel producers, the world's biggest purchasers of nickel, have asked producers to switch to Shanghai Futures Exchange contracts to price their supplies next year from London Metals Exchange prices.

Global trade in metals is typically priced on the basis of LME contracts, but unprecedented volatility in LME nickel trading in March forced the exchange to halt trade for a period, and to cancel trades, denting market confidence and reducing liquidity to the lowest level in a decade.

The decline in liquidity, together with low stocks, has led to persistently high prices in London this year, which have not reflected market fundamentals, Chinese market participants say (Nasdaq reports).

Were the Chinese to depart the LME, liquidity would fall to even lower levels, hence short positions are being hastily reversed. And would the Chinese stop at nickel?

Meanwhile, major zinc producer Nyrstar has completed scheduled maintenance on its smelter in France but decided not to recommence production, citing too-high electricity costs. Nyrstar is listed in Belgium (Euronext), has operations in the Netherlands but its official headquarters are in Zurich, Switzerland.

Australian investors might have faint memories about a company named Zinifex, which is where Nyrstar originates from, back in 2007.

Zinc is needed for the production of galvanised steel.

At this rate oil prices will soon be below the Russian cap.

The Aussie is up 0.8% at US$0.6776.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 33 points or 0.8%.

China reports November inflation data today.

The US sees the PPI and consumer sentiment.

Soul Pattinson ((SOL)) holds its AGM.

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1788.40 + 0.30 0.02% Silver (oz) 23.04 + 0.32 1.41% Copper (lb) 3.85 + 0.02 0.62% Aluminium (lb) 1.24 + 0.01 1.08% Lead (lb) 1.00 + 0.00 0.10% Nickel (lb) 13.84 + 1.04 8.15% Zinc (lb) 1.47 + 0.05 3.29% West Texas Crude 71.61 – 0.53 – 0.73% Brent Crude 76.23 – 1.06 – 1.37% Iron Ore (t) 109.49 + 2.40 2.24%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS BHP BHP Group Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans BPT Beach Energy Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett GUD G.U.D. Holdings Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi ORG Origin Energy Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse RIO Rio Tinto Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans TWE Treasury Wine Estates Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms