Next Week At A Glance – 5-9 Dec 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:31 AM

This story features METCASH LIMITED, and other companies.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The RBA meets on Tuesday. There is some speculation that following the surprise October CPI number, which followed a similar surprise in the US, the board might actually decide to pause. But more likely is another 25, given the pace has already been slowed and there’s no meeting in January.

The next day we learn the September quarter GDP. Leading in, we’ll see numbers for company profits and inventories and the current account.

Once we get past US jobs data tonight, next week brings factory orders and trade, ahead of consumer sentiment and the November PPI at week’s end, which this time around precedes the CPI in the following week.

China will also release trade data, and inflation numbers.

Australia will also release trade data, along with job ads and the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys.

Metcash ((MTS)) will provide the last earnings report of the year.

Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) holds its AGM.

