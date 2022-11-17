Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 17, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 12:45 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABB AMA ASX ATU BVS CAU CMM (2) COI CSR CTT DHG (2) EHE ERD (2) EVT GDF IGO ING JHX MAD NAB (2) NWS OFX (2) ORI PDL PTM REA (2) SGM (2) SGP TCL TLC TLX WAF WBC (2)

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $2.52

JP Morgan rates ((ABB)) as Overweight (1) -

Aussie Broadband appears focused on growth opportunities given commentary at its recent investor day, with the company guiding to higher capital expenditure in the coming year despite the completion of its fibre project expected in the next month.

According to JP Morgan, the company is confident in growth opportunities in the Government and Enterprise segments, which is underpinned expected increased expenditure.

The Overweight rating is retained and the target price decreases to $4.00 from $4.40.

This report was published on November 10, 2022.

Target price is $4.00 Current Price is $2.52 Difference: $1.48

If ABB meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 59% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.10, suggesting upside of 20.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 9.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.2, implying annual growth of 368.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.9.

Forecast for FY24:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 16.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.2, implying annual growth of 44.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AMA AMA GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $0.27

Bell Potter rates ((AMA)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

Bell Potter assesses the impact of a revised pricing plan agreement with Suncorp ((SUN)) by the AMA Group.

The new agreement reflects cost inflation, whilst supporting the AMA Group to grow capacity in Capital SMART, by accepting "more drivable repairs.

The pricing commenced October 1 and runs through to June 2023.

Accordingly, Bell Potter modified EBITDA forecasts by 15% and 8% for FY23 and FY24, respectively, with management re-stating EBITDA guidance of $70-$90m for FY23.

The rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold and the target raised to 32c from 25c.

This report was published on November 8, 2022.

Target price is $0.32 Current Price is $0.27 Difference: $0.055

If AMA meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 11.52.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.44.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

ASX ASX LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $71.13

Jarden rates ((ASX)) as Underweight (4) -

Jarden observes October trading activity for ASX remained soft and activity levels to-date across the 1H are down for futures and cash equities by -6% and -8%, respectively.

On top of these weak figures, the analyst notes the lowest level of capital raisings in October for at least a decade.

The broker lowers its EPS estimates by -1% across the board and its target falls to $68.05 from $70.60.

The Underweight rating is unchanged, given Jarden considers ASX is one of the most expensive exchanges globally, and has downside risk from further CHESS replacement delays.

This report was published on November 7, 2022.

Target price is $68.05 Current Price is $71.13 Difference: minus $3.08 (current price is over target).

If ASX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $79.79, suggesting upside of 12.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 243.60 cents and EPS of 270.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.42%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.29. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 273.0, implying annual growth of 3.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 246.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 260.50 cents and EPS of 289.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.66%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.58. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 285.1, implying annual growth of 4.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 257.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

ATU ATRUM COAL LIMITED

Coal - Overnight Price: $0.01

Shaw and Partners - Cessation of coverage

This report was published on November 16, 2022.

BVS BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $0.81

Goldman Sachs rates ((BVS)) as Neutral (3) -

Bravura Solutions' rude earnings update raises many concerns for Goldman Sachs, the broker now expecting a rebasing of the company's earnings (EBITDA) margin profile.

The broker says the churn of high-margin legacy contracts could augur worse to come and notes that visibility is poor given the company has to contend with wage inflation, an organisational restructure, cash burn and balance sheet issues, a shift to lower-margin business, and product realignment.

Goldman Sachs expects investors will want to see a tangible improvement before revisiting the company.

FY23 EPS forecasts fall -75% in FY23; -58% in FY24; and -44% in FY25, in line with consensus.

Neutral rating retained. Target price fall to 75c from $1.55.

This report was published on November 8, 2022.

Target price is $0.75 Current Price is $0.81 Difference: minus $0.055 (current price is over target).

If BVS meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 80.50.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 40.25.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

