The Short Report – 03 Nov 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:48 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending October 27, 2022.

Last week saw the ASX200 initially shoot up following a Wall Street Journal article suggesting the Fed was getting ready to pause. Incremental gains were made thereafter.

Last night the Fed once again debunked the notion, and the index is down -2.0% as I write.

Having been rather active the week before, shorters went quiet last week, with movements towards the bottom of the table representing only minimal bracket-creep.

There was one exception.

There was no news new from Inghams Group ((ING)) the week before when shorts fell to 6.2% from 7.6%, and no new news last week when they fell to 5.2%. The share price has done no more than follow the market in that period.

So far it seems the weather has not impacted on chook farming and feed, unless management is holding back the bad news. This is in contrast to fruit & veggie grower and consumer staples peer Costa Group ((CGC)), which has downgraded guidance due to adverse weather impacts.

Costa made an appearance at the bottom of the table last week at 5.0% shorted, and the rain keeps coming down.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
FLT     14.8
BET     14.3
SQ2     12.1
MP1    11.5
DMP   11.1
PPT     11.0

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Investors Remain Attached To IGO’s Lithium Story

11:21 AM - Australia
2
The Short Report – 03 Nov 2022

10:48 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Material Matters: Base Metals; Resources Shares; Iron Ore & China Zero Covid

10:30 AM - Commodities
4
Rudi’s View: Technology’s Moment Of Truth

10:00 AM - Rudi's View
5
The Overnight Report: A Ways To Go

8:59 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
A Winter Of Discontent

Oct 07 2022 - Feature Stories
2
In Brief: Banks & Branches, Catastrophe Insurance, Asset Managers

Oct 21 2022 - Weekly Reports
3
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 14-10-22

Oct 17 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Uranium Week: Contango

Oct 04 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Uranium Week: Short Term Volatility

Oct 12 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 07-10-22

Oct 10 2022 - Weekly Reports