The Short Report – 03 Nov 2022

By Greg Peel

Week Ending October 27, 2022.

Last week saw the ASX200 initially shoot up following a Wall Street Journal article suggesting the Fed was getting ready to pause. Incremental gains were made thereafter.

Last night the Fed once again debunked the notion, and the index is down -2.0% as I write.

Having been rather active the week before, shorters went quiet last week, with movements towards the bottom of the table representing only minimal bracket-creep.

There was one exception.

There was no news new from Inghams Group ((ING)) the week before when shorts fell to 6.2% from 7.6%, and no new news last week when they fell to 5.2%. The share price has done no more than follow the market in that period.

So far it seems the weather has not impacted on chook farming and feed, unless management is holding back the bad news. This is in contrast to fruit & veggie grower and consumer staples peer Costa Group ((CGC)), which has downgraded guidance due to adverse weather impacts.

Costa made an appearance at the bottom of the table last week at 5.0% shorted, and the rain keeps coming down.

