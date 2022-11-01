Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 01, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 11:25 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

ABC ADBRI LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $1.57

Jarden rates ((ABC)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden assesses the Australian building materials companies noting a number of macro headwinds such as inflation from energy and transport could continue to weigh on short term earnings.

Jarden cuts earnings forecasts (ex property) for Adbri by -26.8% for FY22 and -22.1% for FY23, with dividend estimates lowered by -28.5% and -15.6% over the same respective period.

The analyst also reduces the value of Adbri's land sales and development to $382m from $550m with Jarden removing Batesford Quarry from the forecast net present value, due to delayed rezoning problems.

A Neutral rating is retained and the target is lowered to $1.90.

This report was published on October 19, 2022.

Target price is $1.90 Current Price is $1.57 Difference: $0.325

If ABC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.55, suggesting downside of -3.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 7.40 cents and EPS of 17.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.70%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.26. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.0, implying annual growth of -21.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.4.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 9.70 cents and EPS of 18.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.16%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.65. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.7, implying annual growth of 19.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $36.31

Goldman Sachs rates ((ALL)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs most preferred sub-segment for domestic gambling is Lotteries, followed by Casinos, with Wagering the least preferred.

Lotteries are the least elastic regarding consumer discretionary spending, due to a low ticket price and high return opportunity, explains the analyst.

The broker feels Aristocrat Leisure offers the most diversified growth opportunity from among its research coverage and retains its Buy rating. The target is set at $42.50, down from $43.00.

The company holds a top three spot in slot machine sales in the US, has a strong digital gaming offering, and is in the early stages of its planned entry into the iGaming market in the US, explains Goldman Sachs.

This report was published on October 14, 2022.

Target price is $42.50 Current Price is $36.31 Difference: $6.19

If ALL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $42.71, suggesting upside of 17.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 64.00 cents and EPS of 178.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.39. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 163.2, implying annual growth of 27.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 58.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.2.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 75.00 cents and EPS of 190.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.09. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 186.7, implying annual growth of 14.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 70.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.4.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

AT1 ATOMO DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $0.06

Canaccord Genuity - Cessation of coverage

This report was published on October 14, 2022.

BHP BHP GROUP LIMITED

Bulks - Overnight Price: $37.36

Shaw and Partners rates ((BHP)) as Buy (1) -

BHP Group's September-quarter result pleased Shaw and Partners and guidance was reiterated. No update was provided on the Oz Minerals ((OZL)) offer.

Meanwhile, at a recent site visit, BHP stressed the value of its people and culture as value-sustaining blocks, yet labour issues and weather still proved challenges during the quarter, notes the broker.

The broker appreciates the company's successful corporate engineering projects over the past 18 months (i.e. Woodside), and believes this strength bodes well for the company.

Buy rating and $46.43 target price retained.

This report was published on October 20, 2022.

Target price is $46.43 Current Price is $37.36 Difference: $9.07

If BHP meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $42.12, suggesting upside of 12.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 538.54 cents and EPS of 485.31 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 14.41%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.70. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 458.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 333.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 437.90 cents and EPS of 367.07 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 11.72%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 424.7, implying annual growth of -7.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 310.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.9.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

