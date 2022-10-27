Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 27, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

29M ANZ BXB CBA COE HMY HUB (3) IPD MP1 NAB NST NXS RIO (2) SBM SLX SMP SND SSM TWE WBC

29M 29METALS LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $1.86

Canaccord Genuity rates ((29M)) as Downgrade to Sell from Hold (5) -

29Metals reported mixed results for Q3, notes Canaccord Genuity.

Copper production was better than expected by 10%, due to strength in Capricorn Copper, Zinc missed and Gold declined -36% on the previous quarter from lower grades.

Costs rose 10% over the quarter across the board for Copper, Gold and general items such as mining, processing, admin and transport.

Cash flow is not expected to improve in the December quarter, highlights the analyst, with -$26m in stamp duty and a -$10m dividend payment outstanding.

Canaccord Genuity adjusts earnings forecasts for the update and lowers the target to $1.90 from $2.10.

The stock is downgraded to a Sell rating from Neutral due to the recent price appreciation and the premium to the $1.17 NAV, notes the broker.

This report was published on October 20, 2022.

Target price is $1.90 Current Price is $1.86 Difference: $0.04

If 29M meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.23, suggesting upside of 19.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.08%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.57. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 0.4, implying annual growth of -99.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 465.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 14.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.08%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.29. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.4, implying annual growth of 1000.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 42.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ANZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $25.84

Goldman Sachs rates ((ANZ)) as Neutral (3) -

The upcoming bank reporting season begins with ANZ Bank on Thursday (today) October 27.

Goldman Sachs forecasts 2H FY22 cash earnings will rise by 6.7% on the previous corresponding period to $3,422m, with a final dividend of 73cps.

The analyst forecasts the 2H net interest margin (NIM) will increase by 9bps half-on-half to 1.67%.

The broker is Neutral-rated with a $26.09 target price.

Goldman Sachs continues to prefer Westpac from among the Big Four due to strong leverage to rising rates given a relatively larger proportion of low cost deposits. Additionally, cost management targets have stayed constant in contrast to peers.

This report was published on October 19, 2022.

Target price is $26.09 Current Price is $25.84 Difference: $0.25

If ANZ meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $27.61, suggesting upside of 6.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 144.40 cents and EPS of 229.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.27. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 218.4, implying annual growth of 1.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 143.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.8.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 157.00 cents and EPS of 233.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.08%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.05. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 231.8, implying annual growth of 6.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 153.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BXB BRAMBLES LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $11.17

Jarden rates ((BXB)) as Overweight (2) -

Brambles reconfirmed FY23 guidance in conjunction with delivering a "strong" Q1 trading update, according to Jarden.

Revenue grew 14% year-on-year on a currency adjusted basis, supported by solid price increases which offset cost rises and flat volumes.

Jarden considers there is upside potential to earnings if the company can maintain the pricing policy, although Brambles noted that volumes may weaken as retailers and manufacturers lower inventory levels.

The potential macroeconomic for the 2H23 is already reflected in the broker's forecasts. The Overweight rating and target price of $12.30 are retained.

This report was published on October 19, 2022.

Target price is $12.30 Current Price is $11.17 Difference: $1.13

If BXB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $13.22, suggesting upside of 18.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 62.92 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 71.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 35.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 63.91 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.48. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 79.3, implying annual growth of 10.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 38.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.1.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources