Australia | 12:24 PM

Reliance Worldwide shares took a hit yesterday on a disappointing trading update featuring severe margin compression. Brokers feel the worst may now be over.

-Reliance Worldwide disappoints and shares drop -13%

-Margin pressure from higher costs and lower volumes impacted

-Global economic outlook remains uncertain

-Brokers are cautiously confident going forward

By Greg Peel

Reliance Worldwide ((RWC)) designs, manufactures and supplies plumbing fittings and other water control and heating products. The name is not misleading – Reliance operates in Australia, New Zealand, Korea, China, the US, Canada, the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, the Czech Republic and Poland.

We’d like to take credit, but the company was actually founded in and remains headquartered in the US, and while seemingly a new kid is actually 73 years old.

Reliance has proven quite the success story in recent years but investors have tended to get ahead of themselves. The stock ran hard up to mid-2018 and then lost over half its value, bottoming out in the March 2020 covid crash. It then regained all of that loss to end-2021 and has since lost half of it again in this year’s bear market.

Yesterday the company provided a September quarter trading update and the stock fell -13.4%.

The issue was one of higher raw material costs meeting lower sales volumes, thus compressing earnings margins by a far greater amount than brokers had forecast. Price rises in the quarter of 8% were not enough to offset.

The value of the company’s acquisition last year of US plumbing parts manufacturer EZ-Flo was evident. As a group, revenues rose 23% in the quarter, but only 6% ex-EZ-Flo. Margins fell by -209 basis points, or -520 points ex-EZ-Flo. Group earnings thus fell -4% when brokers had forecast single-digit growth.

Sales volumes declined in the US, UK and Europe, but grew in Asia-Pacific.

The Good News

One problem was that September was the best quarter of FY22, hence comparables were always going to be tough, and management expects the September quarter FY23 will be the worst.

Given there is lag between the purchase of raw materials, such as copper, and the sale of finished products, products sold in the September quarter were at peak raw material costs. The copper price has since fallen -22% from the peak, and other commodity prices have also retreated, which will take pressure off Reliance margins going forward.

Further supporting margins will be management’s decision to run down inventory in the December quarter, when typically it would build for the northern winter.

Aside from raw materials cost increases, the company also saw higher Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, and will now rev up its cost-out program.