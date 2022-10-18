Treasure Chest: Bega Cheese

Treasure Chest | Oct 18 2022
FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts.
By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck
Whose Idea Is It?
Analysts at CLSA.
It's a rather rare occurrence, and certainly not in line with general market perception that has stockbrokers preferring Buy ratings over alternatives, but analysts at CLSA did it on Monday this week.
CLSA initiated coverage on Bega Cheese ((BGA)) with an Underperform rating (i.e. don't go there, Avoid, Sell) and $3.60 price target.
