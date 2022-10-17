The Monday Report – 17 October 2022

Daily Market Reports | Oct 17 2022

By Greg Peel

Swings & Roundabouts I

Wall Street’s stunning turnaround rally following another hot CPI result on Thursday night had the ASX200 up 116 points on Friday. Wall Street lost a chunk of that rally on Friday night, and our futures were down -102 points on Saturday morning.

The ASX200 had closed the week up a net four points.

But anyway…

It was a simple Buy Everything session on Friday. The outperforming sectors were energy (3.8%) and utilities (3.6%) on higher oil prices. Oil prices fell -3-4% on Friday night.

Staples also performed well (2.0%) after being sold down during the week, otherwise market-wide buying had every other sector up by around 1.5%.

The top stock performers were a mixed bag, representing lithium, energy, tech, insurance and funds management, while the bottom performers represented lithium and gold miners, with Harvey Norman ((HVN)) down -3.9% after going ex-dividend.

There was no clear reprieve from bond yields, although the Aussie ten-year rose only 1 point to 4.0% which is probably relief in itself. Yields were up again in the US on Friday night.

It was not a strong volume session.

And there’s not much point in delving further.