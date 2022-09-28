Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 28, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 12:58 PM

AIZ AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $0.62

Jarden rates ((AIZ)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden increases near-term earnings forecasts for Air New Zealand materially to reflect the strength of the yield environment and new 1H FY23 profit guidance, which was well above market expectations.

The broker expects the buoyant yield environment to soften in the 2H as the company deploys greater capacity and competition ramps-up on the Tasman and long haul routes.

The Neutral rating is retained as the analyst expects only modest upside to the target price, which is increased to NZ76c from NZ70c on positive forecast earnings changes.

This report was published on September 23, 2022.

Current Price is $0.62. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.85 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.89.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 6.47 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.59.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $33.39

Goldman Sachs rates ((ALL)) as Buy (1) -

Accounting for the -14% global decline in mobile gaming revenue in August and recent currency exchange rate changes, Goldman Sachs has updated its earnings outlook for Aristocrat Leisure by 2.3% and 0.4% in FY22 and FY23, but by -3.1% in FY24.

The largest declines came from the racing, shooting and geolocation genres, down -32.7%, -32.2% and -29.1% respectively, but revenue remains 4.4% ahead of pre-covid levels on a three-year compound annual growth rate basis.

Underpinned by Aristocrat Leisure's strong design and development spend, the Buy rating and target price of $43.00 are retained.

This report was published on September 16, 2022.

Target price is $43.00 Current Price is $33.39 Difference: $9.61

If ALL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 29% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $43.29, suggesting upside of 30.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 63.00 cents and EPS of 176.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.89%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.97. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 162.5, implying annual growth of 26.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 58.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.4.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 76.00 cents and EPS of 191.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.28%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.48. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 184.3, implying annual growth of 13.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 69.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.0.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

AMA AMA GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $0.25

Bell Potter rates ((AMA)) as Hold (3) -

With AMA Group's debt facility close to fully drawn, and cash at only $52m as of the end of June, Bell Potter feels a capital raise may be necessary.

The broker sees potential for a pull forward of the company's next market incentive payment or negotiation of its Capital Smart contract to reduce the need for a capital raise.

Less likely, according to the broker, would be the sale of ACM Parts, which it expects is too integral to the business.

The Hold rating is retained and the target price increases to $0.24 from $0.17.

This report was published on September 27, 2022.

Target price is $0.24 Current Price is $0.25 Difference: minus $0.01 (current price is over target).

If AMA meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately minus 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.33.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 125.00.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

ANG AUSTIN ENGINEERING LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.34

Shaw and Partners rates ((ANG)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners initiates coverage on Austin Engineering, a designer and manufacturer of customised heavy equipment, typically for the hard rock, high wear mining industry.

In the last year, dump truck trays accounted for 80% of the company's sales. Austin Engineering's recent acquisition of Mainetec gives it access to Mainetec's Hulk premium mining bucket range, expanding Austin Engineering's potential customer base.

Earnings margins have improved in the last year, and Shaw and Partners considers the near-term outlook for mining volumes to be solid. The broker initiates with a Buy rating and a target price of $0.45.

This report was published on September 26, 2022.

Target price is $0.45 Current Price is $0.34 Difference: $0.11

If ANG meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 4.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.39.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 5.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.54.

