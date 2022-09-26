The Monday Report – 26 September 2022

Daily Market Reports | Sep 26 2022

By Greg Peel

Wipeout

In the first chance to respond to Fed aggression, a subsequent jump in US rates and a fall on Wall Street, the standout in Australian markets on Friday were local bond yields. The ten-year rose 24 points to 3.90% and two-year 25 points to 3.35%.

The two-year is considered a proxy for the RBA cash rate and as such is now implying another 100 points in rate hikes to come, despite the RBA hinting at its last meeting it was worried about pushing rates too far, too fast. But that was before the Fed meeting.

So 50, 25, 25 looks plausible to take us to a frugal Christmas, then maybe a pause to survey the damage and bury the dead.

Rate-sensitive sectors were the hardest hit on Friday. Consumer discretionary and technology both led with -4.4% falls – in the former case in the mortgage cost hit on demand and in the latter, lower discounted future earnings.

Bond proxies real estate and utilities fell -3.6% and -3.1%, to continue the pain in REITs all week on increased borrowing costs.

Tech-connected communication services fell -2.6% and even the primary defensive of staples lost -1.9%, as consumers shift to cheaper food.

The standout “outperformer” was materials, down only -0.4%. Investors continue to buy into coal in search of super-dividends, with New Hope Corp ((NHC)) rising another 2.8% against the tide.

Otherwise I noted last week a lot of cash in form of dividends paid by the big miners and oil companies has fund managers needing to redeploy those funds, and also commodity prices had been holding on relatively well.

The top five ASX200 winners were all material stocks on Friday, with Rio Tinto ((RIO)), OZ Minerals ((OZL)), Fortescue Metals ((FMG)) and Nufarm ((NUF)) all posting gains of 1-2%.

With the exception of iron ore, commodity prices all tanked on Friday night, finally succumbing to a surging US dollar and global recession expectations.

Tech led the losers on Friday, with Block ((SQ2)) down -8.9% and Xero ((XRO)) -7.8%, while notable among the top five were Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT ((CQE)) and property fund manager Centuria Capital ((CNI)), both down -6.5%.

There will be no respite today. On another fall on Wall Street, and capitulation in commodities, our futures were down another -82 points on Saturday morning.

The only consolation, possibly, is that Wall Street did bounce off the low.