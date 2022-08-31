Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 31, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:57 AM

BRG BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $21.59

JP Morgan rates ((BRG)) as Neutral (3) -

Breville Group's FY22 result was largely in line with JP Morgan's expectations and company guidance. Softness in EMEA was offset by strength in the Americas (the largest division) and the APAC region.

The broker is not concerned by a more than doubling of inventory given low obsolescence risk, and the benefits from selling later and manufacturing earlier in an inflationary environment.

No FY23 guidance was provided. A final dividend of 15c was declared.

The broker's Neutral rating is maintained, while the target falls to $23.70 from $29.00 on earnings adjustments and lower peer multiples.

This report was published on August 24, 2022.

Target price is $23.70 Current Price is $21.59 Difference: $2.11

If BRG meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $24.27, suggesting upside of 12.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 33.00 cents and EPS of 82.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.53%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 80.4, implying annual growth of 5.9%. Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%. Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.9.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.9.

Forecast for FY24:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 37.00 cents and EPS of 90.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.71%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 91.8, implying annual growth of 14.2%. Current consensus DPS estimate is 37.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%. Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.5.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 37.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

CQR CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $4.07

Jarden rates ((CQR)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden considers Charter Hall Retail REIT well-placed for organic growth in the next 12-24 months. The portfolio management over the recent years has produced a higher proportion of triple net leases and CPI-linked leases with robust anchor tenants.

This suggests net operating income growth should be well ahead of the 2-3% long-term average, and the broker believes enough to offset the rising cost of debt.

The stock is considered an attractive way to play convenience-based retail and an Overweight rating is maintained. Target is reduced to $4.55 from $4.70.

This report was published on August 23, 2022.

Target price is $4.55 Current Price is $4.07 Difference: $0.48

If CQR meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.16, suggesting upside of 2.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 25.70 cents and EPS of 25.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.31%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 28.1, implying annual growth of -75.5%. Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.3%. Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.5.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 26.30 cents and EPS of 26.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.46%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 28.9, implying annual growth of 2.8%. Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%. Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.1.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

JP Morgan rates ((CQR)) as Neutral (3) -

Following in-line FY22 results for Charter Hall Retail REIT, JP Morgan notes convenience retail asset values will likely be more resilient than most property sub-sectors, on account of highly defensive income streams.

The broker expects stable like-for-like net operating income growth of around 2-4%, supported by fixed annual escalations, sustainable occupancy costs and improving releasing spreads.

FY23 EPS guidance is for no less than 28.6cpu and dividends of no less than 25.7cpu, which implies to the analyst a higher payout ratio of around 90%. The price target is adjusted lower to $4.20 from $4.30. Neutral.

This report was published on August 24, 2022.

Target price is $4.20 Current Price is $4.07 Difference: $0.13

If CQR meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.16, suggesting upside of 2.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 26.00 cents and EPS of 29.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.39%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 28.1, implying annual growth of -75.5%. Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.3%. Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.5.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.5.

Forecast for FY24:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 25.00 cents and EPS of 29.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.14%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 28.9, implying annual growth of 2.8%. Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%. Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.1.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

CTP CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $0.09

Bell Potter rates ((CTP)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Central Petroleum announced the Board will conduct a strategic review of the company's assets, growth strategy and capital position with independent advisers expected to appointed.

The review comes on the back of "recent unsuccessful appraisal campaigns", notes Bell Potter.

The broker adjusts earnings forecasts to account for only the current production, but notes the upside for the non-producing assets is dependent upon the strategic review.

The rating is downgraded to Hold from Buy and the target is lowered to $0.11 from $0.18.

This report was published on August 24, 2022.

Target price is $0.11 Current Price is $0.09 Difference: $0.02

If CTP meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 15.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 90.00.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

