Uranium Week: Japan Returns

Weekly Reports | 11:36 AM

News last week of Japan’s plans to restart idled reactors and build new ones provided a boost to uranium markets.

-Japan plans to restart more and build new next-generation reactors
-Only six Japanese reactors currently operating
-The news boosts uranium equities

By Greg Peel

In the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster, Japan has 33 remaining commercial nuclear reactors, and electric power companies have asked the Nuclear Regulation Authority to approve the reactivation of 25. To date, 17 have cleared the agency's safety review. Although 10 of the 17 reactors were reactivated after local consent was received, only six are operating.

Japanese nuclear policy has flip-flopped with changes in government in the interim, and a lot of resistance has been met at the local level to reactor restarts. But the situation has changed.

In a policy shift that aims to return Japan to a focus on nuclear power for the first time since Fukushima, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said last week that the country will restart more idled nuclear plants and consider developing next-generation reactors.

Immediately following the announcement, uranium equities shot up up significantly.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
S&P500: Consolidation Ahead

11:55 AM - Technicals
2
Uranium Week: Japan Returns

11:36 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Universal Store: How Strong Are The Young?

10:27 AM - Australia
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 30, 2022

10:00 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
The Overnight Report: At Least A Bounce

9:10 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 29-07-22

Aug 01 2022 - Weekly Reports
2
Uranium Week: Summer Slowdown

Aug 09 2022 - Weekly Reports
3
Uranium Week: Acting For Nuclear

Aug 02 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 05-08-22

Aug 08 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
The Short Report – 11 Aug 2022

Aug 11 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 Aug 2022

Aug 12 2022 - Weekly Reports