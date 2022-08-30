FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 30-08-2022

Australia | Aug 30 2022
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((29M)) - 29Metals
- ((A2M)) - a2 Milk Co
- ((ABY)) - Adore Beauty
- ((APM)) - APM Human Services International
- ((ABB)) - Aussie Broadband
- ((AOF)) - Australian Unity Office Fund
- ((DBI)) - Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
- ((EBR)) - EBR Systems
- ((FMG)) - Fortescue Metals
- ((GNX)) - Genex Power
- ((ICT)) - iCollege
- ((IPD)) - Impedimed
- ((IDX)) - Integral Diagnostics
- ((IVC)) - InvoCare
- ((JLG)) - Johns Lyng
- ((KED)) - Keypath Education International
- ((KSL)) - Kina Securities
- ((LFG)) - Liberty Financial
- ((LOV)) - Lovisa Holdings
- ((M7T)) - Mach7 Technologies
- ((MMS)) - McMillan Shakespeare
- ((MHJ)) - Michael Hill
- ((MIN)) - Mineral Resources
- ((MSV)) - Mitchell Services
- ((MTO)) - Motorcycle Holdings
- ((NXT)) - NextDC
- ((NTO)) - Nitro Software
- ((NST)) - Northern Star Resources
- ((OCL)) - Objective Corp
- ((PAC)) - Pacific Current Group
- ((PNV)) - PolyNovo
- ((RMS)) - Ramelius Resources
- ((SLR)) - Silver Lake Resources
- ((SYM)) - Symbio Holdings
- ((TYR)) - Tyro Payments
- ((WPR)) - Waypoint REIT
