FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 29-08-2022

Australia | 3:03 PM

  • ((AIS)) - Aeris Resources
  • ((A1M)) - AIC Mines
  • ((ATL)) - Apollo Tourism & Leisure
  • ((ASB)) - Austal
  • ((AFG)) - Australian Finance Group
  • ((BGA)) - Bega Cheese
  • ((CBO)) - Cobram Estate Olives
  • ((COG)) - COG Financial Services
  • ((CGC)) - Costa Group
  • ((CMW)) - Cromwell Property
  • ((EPY)) - EarlyPay
  • ((IFM)) - Infomedia
  • ((JIN)) - Jumbo Interactive
  • ((LYC)) - Lynas Rare Earths
  • ((LGL)) - Lynch Holding
  • ((MYX)) - Mayne Pharma
  • ((MVF)) - Monash IVF
  • ((OZL)) - OZ Minerals
  • ((PDN)) - Paladin Energy
  • ((PPE)) - Peoplein
  • ((PWR)) - Peter Warren Automotive
  • ((PXA)) - PEXA Group
  • ((RHC)) - Ramsay Health Care
  • ((RMC)) - Resimac Group
  • ((SLH)) - Silk Logistics
  • ((SIQ)) - Smartgroup Corp
  • ((SLC)) - Superloop
  • ((UNI)) - Universal Store
  • ((WES)) - Wesfarmers
  • ((WGX)) - Westgold Resources
  • ((ZIP)) - Zip Co

