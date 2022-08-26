FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 26-08-2022

Australia | 4:12 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((AIZ)) - Air New Zealand
- ((AKE)) - Allkem
- ((CAJ)) - Capitol Health
- ((CHC)) - Charter Hall
- ((CCX)) - City Chic Collective
- ((CBL)) - Control Bionics
- ((DTC)) - Damstra Holdings
- ((APE)) - Eagers Automotive
- ((EXP)) - Experience Co
- ((FLT)) - Flight Centre Travel
- ((IEL)) - IDP Education
- ((IFL)) - Insignia Financial
- ((JDO)) - Judo Capital
- ((KAR)) - Karoon Energy
- ((MAF)) - MA Financial
- ((MCP)) - McPherson's
- ((MGX)) - Mount Gibson Iron
- ((NGI)) - Navigator Global Investments
- ((NEC)) - Nine Entertainment
- ((PPT)) - Perpetual
- ((PTM)) - Platinum Asset Management
- ((QAN)) - Qantas Airways
- ((QUB)) - Qube Holdings
- ((REG)) - Regis Healthcare
- ((RRL)) - Regis Resources
- ((RSG)) - Resolute Mining
- ((SRV)) - Servcorp
- ((SKC)) - SkyCity Entertainment
- ((S32)) - South32
- ((VNT)) - Ventia Services
- ((VEA)) - Viva Energy
- ((WHC)) - Whitehaven Coal
- ((WOW)) - Woolworths Group
