FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 26-08-2022

Australia | 4:12 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AIZ)) - Air New Zealand
  • ((AKE)) - Allkem
  • ((CAJ)) - Capitol Health
  • ((CHC)) - Charter Hall
  • ((CCX)) - City Chic Collective
  • ((CBL)) - Control Bionics
  • ((DTC)) - Damstra Holdings
  • ((APE)) - Eagers Automotive
  • ((EXP)) - Experience Co
  • ((FLT)) - Flight Centre Travel
  • ((IEL)) - IDP Education
  • ((IFL)) - Insignia Financial
  • ((JDO)) - Judo Capital
  • ((KAR)) - Karoon Energy
  • ((MAF)) - MA Financial
  • ((MCP)) - McPherson's
  • ((MGX)) - Mount Gibson Iron
  • ((NGI)) - Navigator Global Investments
  • ((NEC)) - Nine Entertainment
  • ((PPT)) - Perpetual
  • ((PTM)) - Platinum Asset Management
  • ((QAN)) - Qantas Airways
  • ((QUB)) - Qube Holdings
  • ((REG)) - Regis Healthcare
  • ((RRL)) - Regis Resources
  • ((RSG)) - Resolute Mining
  • ((SRV)) - Servcorp
  • ((SKC)) - SkyCity Entertainment
  • ((S32)) - South32
  • ((VNT)) - Ventia Services
  • ((VEA)) - Viva Energy
  • ((WHC)) - Whitehaven Coal
  • ((WOW)) - Woolworths Group

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

