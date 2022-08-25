FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-08-2022

Australia | 3:30 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ACF)) - Acrow Formwork and Construction Services
  • ((APA)) - APA Group
  • ((AUB)) - AUB Group
  • ((ASG)) - Autosports Group
  • ((COL)) - Coles Group
  • ((DMP)) - Domino's Pizza Enterprises
  • ((EBO)) - Ebos Group
  • ((ECF)) - Elanor Commercial Property Fund
  • ((ELO)) - Elmo Software
  • ((EHE)) - Estia Health
  • ((FCL)) - Fineos Corp
  • ((FDV)) - Frontier Digital Ventures
  • ((GEM)) - G8 Education
  • ((HSN)) - Hansen Technologies
  • ((HMC)) - Home Consortium
  • ((ILU)) - Iluka Resources
  • ((KLS)) - Kelsian Group
  • ((TLC)) - Lottery Corp
  • ((NWL)) - Netwealth Group
  • ((PAN)) - Panoramic Resources
  • ((PPM)) - Pepper Money
  • ((PSI)) - PSC Insurance
  • ((REH)) - Reece
  • ((SVW)) - Seven Group
  • ((SHL)) - Sonic Healthcare
  • ((SPK)) - Spark New Zealand
  • ((TAH)) - Tabcorp Holdings
  • ((TRJ)) - Trajan Group
  • ((VSL)) - Vulcan Steel
  • ((WGN)) - Wagners Holding Co
  • ((WTC)) - WiseTech Global
  • ((WOR)) - Worley

