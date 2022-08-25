Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 25, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:58 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

RWC RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $4.05

JP Morgan rates ((RWC)) as Overweight (1) -

JP Morgan retains its Overweight rating on an undemanding valuation for Reliance Worldwide, following FY22 results.

Margin expansion in the 2H of FY23 is possible, according to JP Morgan, should moderation of commodity prices continue, and as long as no material de-stocking occurs.

Underlying FY22 earnings (EBITDA) were broadly in line with the broker's forecast. A final dividend of US5cps was declared versus the expected US5.5cps.

Past and future volumes have been/will be volatile, explains the analyst. Sales ex EZ-FLO fell -3% in July before recovering in August, driven by de-stocking in the wholesale and OEM channels, while retail remained flat.

The target price is lowered to $5.15 from $5.30.

This report was published on August 23, 2022.

Target price is $5.15 Current Price is $4.05 Difference: $1.1

If RWC meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.79, suggesting upside of 18.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 20.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.72%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 28.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.0.

Forecast for FY24:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 20.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.9, implying annual growth of 3.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.5.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SGP STOCKLAND

Infra & Property Developers - Overnight Price: $3.61

Goldman Sachs rates ((SGP)) as Buy (1) -

According to Goldman Sachs, Stockland reported FY22 earnings in line with expectations and slightly ahead of consensus with resilience in the Residential division and a strong performance from Commercial operations.

The reported NTA rose 8.3% to $4.31 with gearing at 23.4% and expected to be lower at 18% following the sale of the Retirement Living division.

Goldman Sachs likes the strength of the balance sheet and believes Stockland is in better position to weather the macro headwinds from higher interest and the impacts on the Residential sector, than previous cyclical downturns.

A Buy rating is retained and the price target is raised to $4.50 from $4.44.

This report was published on August 19, 2022.

Target price is $4.50 Current Price is $3.61 Difference: $0.89

If SGP meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.15, suggesting upside of 15.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 34.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.62. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 32.7, implying annual growth of -43.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 27.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 34.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.62. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 30.6, implying annual growth of -6.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 26.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SUL SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $10.55

Goldman Sachs rates ((SUL)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs initiates coverage of Super Retail with a Buy rating and a target price of $13.80.

The upbeat view is predicated on three factors: greater earnings resilience in the "outdoor" category; the strength in the omni-channel offering and growth from consumer loyalty.

Goldman Sachs considers the stock is trading at too a high a discount to the historical valuation.

This report was published on August 24, 2022.

Target price is $13.80 Current Price is $10.55 Difference: $3.25

If SUL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $12.16, suggesting upside of 15.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 59.00 cents and EPS of 90.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.72. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 89.0, implying annual growth of -16.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 56.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 61.00 cents and EPS of 94.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.78%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.22. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 84.5, implying annual growth of -5.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 56.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TLX TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $6.46

Jarden rates ((TLX)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden notes Telix Pharmaceuticals' pre-released first half results were largely in line, and drove no significant changes to near-term forecasts.

The company also provided an early look into trading in the second half, and with Illucix sales in July up 25% on the preceding month, Jarden notes this could imply a run rate that could equate to US$54.6m over the second half, but with sales continuing to ramp up also notes this could be conservative.

The broker lifts its second half US sales forecast 22.7% accordingly. The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $6.89 from $7.02.

This report was published on August 18, 2022.

Target price is $6.89 Current Price is $6.46 Difference: $0.43

If TLX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 28.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 22.67.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 111.38.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TPW TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $5.03

Bell Potter rates ((TPW)) as Hold (3) -

Bell Potter transfers coverage of Temple & Webster to a new analyst and the stock is updated with a Hold rating and $6.00 price target.

Temple & Webster reported FY22 earnings at the top end of the guidance range, beating consensus assesses Bell Potter.

The broker highlights consensus estimates have been adjusted for guidance changes from management, with consensus FY23 and FY24 EBITDA forecasts upgraded by 67% and 22%, respectively.

Although Bell Potter views the long term prospects for Temple & Webster favourably, the analyst considers that the stock is fully valued at current levels.

A Hold rating and $6.00 target.

This report was published on August 19, 2022.

Target price is $6.00 Current Price is $5.03 Difference: $0.97

If TPW meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.09, suggesting upside of 21.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 6.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 79.84. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.8, implying annual growth of -21.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 64.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 57.16. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.5, implying annual growth of 34.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 47.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TWE TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $13.29

Jarden rates ((TWE)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden notes Treasury Wine Estates delivered an in line full year result, and that the company has guided to strong growth in the coming year, and the broker remains positive on the stock.

The broker expects growth to be driven by ongoing market re-openings and a return of higher margin direct to customer channels, ongoing premiumisation, and operating leverage that should allow for gross profit expansion above the cost of doing business.

The Overweight rating is retained and the target price increases to $13.80 from $13.00.

This report was published on August 18, 2022.

Target price is $13.80 Current Price is $13.29 Difference: $0.51

If TWE meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $14.22, suggesting upside of 7.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 56.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.48. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 54.6, implying annual growth of 49.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 37.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 63.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.86. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 62.5, implying annual growth of 14.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 43.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

VUL VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $8.05

Canaccord Genuity rates ((VUL)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

While analysts at Canaccord Genuity lower 2022-24 electric vehicle forecasts, any lithium demand impacts are offset by increased average battery sizes. Demand growth is expected to outpace supply until 2030 and higher pricing will be needed to incentivise new supply.

The broker raises its forecasts for 2022-25 average Li2CO3/LiOH prices, and generally prefers producers over developers in the near term on relative valuations and pricing leverage. Average target prices across the lithium coverage are raised by 15%.

Canaccord maintains its Speculative Buy rating for Vulcan Energy Resources and lowers its target to $19 from $23 after a rise in the discount rate applied to cash flows and adjusting risk weightings.

This report was published on August 22, 2022.

Target price is $19.00 Current Price is $8.05 Difference: $10.95

If VUL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 136% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface. This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.

As part of emerging new trends overseas, The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition also includes providers of sponsored research. Readers should bear in mind, sponsored research, while not necessarily of lower quality, has the embedded complication that the company that is the subject of the research has paid for this research. Providers of sponsored research that can potentially be included in this Report are Breakaway Research, Edison Investment Research, Independent Investment Research, NDF Research, Pitt Street Research, and TMT Analytics.

Decisions about inclusions in this Report are made independently of the providers of stock market research and at full discretion of the team of journalists responsible for content at FNArena. Inclusion does not equal endorsement, in any way, shape or form. This Report is provided for informational purposes only.