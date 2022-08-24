FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 24-08-2022

Australia | Aug 24 2022

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AWC)) - Alumina Ltd
  • ((AMA)) - AMA Group
  • ((ANN)) - Ansell
  • ((ARB)) - ARB Corp
  • ((BLD)) - Boral
  • ((BRG)) - Breville Group
  • ((CDP)) - Carindale Property Trust
  • ((CQR)) - Charter Hall Retail REIT
  • ((EML)) - EML Payments
  • ((EDV)) - Endeavour Group
  • ((HUB)) - Hub24
  • ((KGN)) - Kogan.com
  • ((MAH)) - Macmahon
  • ((MND)) - Monadelphous Group
  • ((NAN)) - Nanosonics
  • ((PRN)) - Perenti Global
  • ((PLS)) - Pilbara Minerals
  • ((TRS)) - Reject Shop
  • ((SCG)) - Scentre Group
  • ((SSM)) - Service Stream
  • ((SDR)) - SiteMinder
  • ((SOM)) - SomnoMed
  • ((STP)) - Step One Clothing
  • ((SRL)) - Sunrise Energy Metals
  • ((WAF)) - West African Resources

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

