FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 24-08-2022

Australia | Aug 24 2022
Today's Reports:
- ((AWC)) - Alumina Ltd
- ((AMA)) - AMA Group
- ((ANN)) - Ansell
- ((ARB)) - ARB Corp
- ((BLD)) - Boral
- ((BRG)) - Breville Group
- ((CDP)) - Carindale Property Trust
- ((CQR)) - Charter Hall Retail REIT
- ((EML)) - EML Payments
- ((EDV)) - Endeavour Group
- ((HUB)) - Hub24
- ((KGN)) - Kogan.com
- ((MAH)) - Macmahon
- ((MND)) - Monadelphous Group
- ((NAN)) - Nanosonics
- ((PRN)) - Perenti Global
- ((PLS)) - Pilbara Minerals
- ((TRS)) - Reject Shop
- ((SCG)) - Scentre Group
- ((SSM)) - Service Stream
- ((SDR)) - SiteMinder
- ((SOM)) - SomnoMed
- ((STP)) - Step One Clothing
- ((SRL)) - Sunrise Energy Metals
- ((WAF)) - West African Resources
