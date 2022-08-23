FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-08-2022

Australia | Aug 23 2022

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((3PL)) - 3P Learning
  • ((ADH)) - Adairs
  • ((ABC)) - AdBri
  • ((ALU)) - Altium
  • ((ALD)) - Ampol
  • ((AD8)) - Audinate Group
  • ((COE)) - Cooper Energy
  • ((EVT)) - Event Hospitality & Entertainment
  • ((LLC)) - Lendlease Group
  • ((NSR)) - National Storage REIT
  • ((NHF)) - nib Holdings
  • ((NCK)) - Nick Scali
  • ((OML)) - oOh!media
  • ((REP)) - RAM Essential Services Property Fund
  • ((RWC)) - Reliance Worldwide
  • ((SSG)) - Shaver Shop
  • ((SXL)) - Southern Cross Media
  • ((SGR)) - Star Entertainment
  • ((VVA)) - Viva Leisure

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-08-22

Aug 23 2022 - Daily Market Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-08-2022

Aug 23 2022 - Australia
3
Data#3 Has Growth Locked In For FY23

Aug 23 2022 - Australia
4
Uranium Week: No Response

Aug 23 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Woodside Upside

Aug 23 2022 - Technicals

Most Popular

1
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 22-07-22

Jul 25 2022 - Weekly Reports
2
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 29-07-22

Aug 01 2022 - Weekly Reports
3
Uranium Week: Acting For Nuclear

Aug 02 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Uranium Week: Production On The Move

Jul 26 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Uranium Week: Summer Slowdown

Aug 09 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 05-08-22

Aug 08 2022 - Weekly Reports