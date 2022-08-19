Next Week At A Glance – 22-26 Aug 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:21 AM

By Greg Peel

US economic data next week include new home sales, durable goods orders, a revision of the June quarter GDP result, consumer sentiment and all-important PCE inflation.

The annual Jackson Hole central bank symposium begins on the Thursday night, ahead of the PCE. The Fed chair is under no obligation to throw any more fire on the raging policy debate (50 or 75?) and may choose to talk about something altogether unrelated.

He’s also under no obligation to attend.

Tuesday will bring estimates of August PMIs from across the globe.

There’s nothing of note on the Australian economic calendar next week so likely the market will concentrate on the 200-odd earnings reports due from listed companies.

We note also as the earnings season reaches its crescendo, the ex-dividend season is now ramping up.

Too many results and dividends to suggest any highlights.

