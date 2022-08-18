Rudi’s View: When Forecasts Are Too High

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

-When Forecasts Are Too High

-How Long This Rally?

-Quote Of The Week



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



When Forecasts Are Too High



One conclusion to draw from the first two weeks of the August corporate results season in Australia is some share prices had been sold down too deeply earlier in the year.



Take BlueScope Steel ((BSL)), for example. On Monday, the company released a better-than-forecast FY22 performance, but guidance for the six months ahead will force most analysts to lower their estimates. Yet post-result, the shares have quickly gained more than 5%.



BlueScope also announced an extra $150m will be added to the running share buyback, hereby extended, which could be a positively contributing factor as well.



Irrespectively, the shares were trading near $26 exactly one year ago and they fell as low as $15, a few times, in July.

FNArena's consensus target is currently sitting underneath $22, implying there's a whole lot more upside potential remaining, on condition that sentiment doesn't sour on the prospect of an economic recession in the year ahead.



On Monday, financial result releases by Carsales ((CAR)) and GPT Group ((GPT)) have equally triggered a notable positive share price response.

But let's not get carried away, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank ((BEN)) reported as well, and its shares are, at the time of writing, down some -8.6% while Beach Energy's ((BPT)) update has seen its shares tank by -12.4%.



It's still very much a heavily polarised market and share price responses in either direction are not confined to your traditional definitions of 'value', 'growth', 'defensive' or 'quality'; not even to 'cheap' or (seemingly) 'expensive'.

Shares in GUD Holdings ((GUD)) have been trading well, well below most price targets set by stockbroking analysts, yet there is no visible momentum whatsoever post the release of FY22 financials.



On initial assessment, it seems GUD slightly missed expectations, with no forward guidance provided.



The August corporate reporting season is now mid-month in Australia, but in terms of actual numbers the harvest to date is still tiny. FNArena's Monitor (updated daily) still only has 39 results and we are expecting that number to grow to 350 by the first week of September.



I am not trying to be the early party-pooper, but there hasn't been much as yet to draw a lot of positive inspiration from.

Up until a few years ago, reporting seasons used to take off with a number of positive results, but this year's early-season sentiment boost clearly has to come from the likes of BlueScope Steel: companies whose share price has been pulled down too far.



In terms of released results to date, the FNArena Monitor has 46% (18) as reporting in line with forecasts, with beats (11) and misses (10) pretty much on an even keel.

Too early to draw any firm conclusions, though it is my personal view that we have been rather positively-biased when registering Rio Tinto's ((RIO)) result as "in line" and Telstra's ((TLS)) as a "beat" - both could just as easily be called a "miss" and "in line" respectively, which would have tilted the early season numbers towards a negative start.



One added observation is this year's challenging environment is proving more challenging for the weaker operators and for the sector laggards than it is for the leaders, as one might expect.

In other words: it should not surprise market updates by 'Bendalaide' Bank and Westpac ((WBC)) are not of the same robust nature as the updates released by National Australia Bank ((NAB)) and CommBank ((CBA)).



Another observation is that certain perennial underperformers simply find themselves supported by favourable macro-momentum, which helps with glossing over yet another wishy-washy market update.

Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)) comes to mind, though fellow insurers QBE Insurance ((QBE)) and Suncorp Group ((SUN)) didn't exactly exhibit a lot of inherent strength either.



Those analysts retaining a positive view do so predominantly on the insurance cycle, which is thought to be positive for the year ahead. Share price action post-results for these insurers has not been inspiring, to put it mildly.



UBS strategist Richard Schellbach is more optimistic. He sees early indications of corporate Australia proving more resilient than the sceptics are forecasting. Market updates by the major banks are one prime example of this thesis.



Of course, the obvious contra-comment to make here is the true impact from RBA tightening has yet to be felt and CBA head honcho Matt Comyn, for one, is preparing for a rough twelve months ahead.



To Schellbach's credit, confession season has been fairly mild prior to August and most companies, though they may not inspire higher forecasts or increased enthusiasm, they are still predominantly performing in line with guidance and market expectations.



As expected, analysts are busy downgrading forecasts for the year ahead; a process that already started in the months leading up to August. Schellbach predicts such downgrades are likely to persist over the next six months.

Traditionally, and all else remaining equal, this would form an extra headwind for the market in the coming months.



Market strategists at Macquarie are equally positive after the first two weeks of corporate financials in Australia, noting large caps and financials in particular have managed to generate more positive earnings surprises while free cash flow has generally been better-than-forecast.



Macquarie does acknowledge the low sample to date, plus the fact discretionary retailers and industrial companies have yet to report in large numbers. Inventories could be the extra sting on top of rising costs.



Macquarie also observes 35% of reporting companies to date has guided to growth below 6% in the year ahead. This, the broker highlights, would be below inflation if its own inflation projection for 2023 comes to pass.



One early observation worth highlighting is Macquarie pointing out stocks with high short interest have thus far experienced the best post-result returns.



In contrast to its early reporting season assessment, Macquarie doesn't like the market's set-up with valuations considered high, in particular if that US recession arrives next year, as is the broker's in-house prediction.

Macquarie thinks a lot more downgrades will be needed to pull profit forecasts in line with next year's reality on the ground.



The combination of still-high valuations and forecasts cum further downgrades elicits a rhetorical question from Macquarie: how can this be a new bull market?