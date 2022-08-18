FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 18-08-2022

Australia | 3:03 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ABP)) - Abacus Property
- ((BAP)) - Bapcor
- ((BXB)) - Brambles
- ((CTD)) - Corporate Travel Management
- ((CSL)) - CSL
- ((DXS)) - Dexus
- ((DHG)) - Domain Holdings Australia
- ((DOW)) - Downer EDI
- ((EHL)) - Emeco Holdings
- ((FBU)) - Fletcher Building
- ((GOZ)) - Growthpoint Properties Australia
- ((MFG)) - Magellan Financial
- ((NEA)) - Nearmap
- ((PSQ)) - Pacific Smiles
- ((PGH)) - Pact Group
- ((RDY)) - ReadyTech
- ((RBL)) - Redbubble
- ((STO)) - Santos
- ((SDF)) - Steadfast Group
- ((SUL)) - Super Retail
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE