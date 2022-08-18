FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 18-08-2022

Australia | 3:03 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ABP)) - Abacus Property
  • ((BAP)) - Bapcor
  • ((BXB)) - Brambles
  • ((CTD)) - Corporate Travel Management
  • ((CSL)) - CSL
  • ((DXS)) - Dexus
  • ((DHG)) - Domain Holdings Australia
  • ((DOW)) - Downer EDI
  • ((EHL)) - Emeco Holdings
  • ((FBU)) - Fletcher Building
  • ((GOZ)) - Growthpoint Properties Australia
  • ((MFG)) - Magellan Financial
  • ((NEA)) - Nearmap
  • ((PSQ)) - Pacific Smiles
  • ((PGH)) - Pact Group
  • ((RDY)) - ReadyTech
  • ((RBL)) - Redbubble
  • ((STO)) - Santos
  • ((SDF)) - Steadfast Group
  • ((SUL)) - Super Retail

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

