Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 17, 2022

NPR NEWMARK PROPERTY REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.63

Moelis rates ((NPR)) as Buy (1) -

Newmark Property REIT reported FY22 funds from operations (FFO) of 4.9cpu since the initial public offering, with a distribution of 5.5cpu. Both the FFO metric and the dividend were in line with prospectus forecasts.

The REIT has provided FY23 dividend guidance for 8.9-9.1cpu, which includes 5.0cpu in the 1H of FY23, implying a 3.9-4.1cpu payment in the 2H.

Moelis incorporates higher interest rates into forecasts and the target price falls to $1.85 from $1.90, while the Buy rating is maintained.

This report was published on August 15, 2022.

Target price is $1.85 Current Price is $1.63 Difference: $0.22

If NPR meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 9.00 cents and EPS of 9.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.52%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.91.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 9.00 cents and EPS of 9.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.52%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.91.

RMD RESMED INC

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $33.90

Goldman Sachs rates ((RMD)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs' first take on 4Q22 earnings results for ResMed are a beat by 4% and sales are in line.

The broker highlighted an improvement in gross margins of some 50bs with higher average selling prices and product mix changes, offsetting higher freight and manufacturing costs.

ResMed provided an estimate for the sales pick up from the Philips recall of some US$220-$260m but did not offer any guidance for FY23.

Goldman Sachs links the near term share price performance directly to the company's ability to capture sales and market share from Philips, although the analyst did view the strong performance of the Card-to-Cloud device as relieving the communication chip shortage.

Buy rating and $34.40 target price are retained.

This report was published on August 12, 2022.

Target price is $34.40 Current Price is $33.90 Difference: $0.5

If RMD meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $36.66, suggesting upside of 8.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 95.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.35. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 95.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 35.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 104.24 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.52. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 111.5, implying annual growth of 16.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 26.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.2.

Jarden rates ((RMD)) as Overweight (2) -

Following 4Q/FY22 results for ResMed, Jarden expects ongoing revenue momentum from improving semiconductor supply and the successful Airsense 10 "Card-to-Cloud" workaround.

The broker also forecasts margins should start to improve as a result of average selling price increases on July 1, manufacturing efficiencies and moderating freight costs.

Management expects competitor Philips will remain out of the new-patient market for another 12 months, which will allow ongoing, and potentially permanent, market share gains.

The target falls to $34.83 from $35.47 and the Overweight rating is unchanged.

This report was published on August 15, 2022.

Target price is $34.83 Current Price is $33.90 Difference: $0.93

If RMD meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $36.66, suggesting upside of 8.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 244.61 cents and EPS of 956.78 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.22%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.54. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 95.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 35.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 266.85 cents and EPS of 1092.43 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.87%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 111.5, implying annual growth of 16.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 26.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.2.

Wilsons rates ((RMD)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Market Weight (1) -

Following ResMed's fourth quarter results release, Wilsons is confident the company's Card-to-Cloud device rollout can be accelerated sufficiently to take advantage of the opportunity left by competitor Philips' ongoing recall issues.

The broker notes Philips now faces US Department of Justice action that could further delay efforts to recover losses, but anticipates ResMed could gain US$285m of the US$600m gap left by Philips in the coming year.

The broker lifts revenue forecasts 6% in FY23 and FY24. The rating is upgraded to Overweight from Market Weight and the target price increases to $38.75 from $30.71.

This report was published on August 15, 2022.

Target price is $38.75 Current Price is $33.90 Difference: $4.85

If RMD meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $36.66, suggesting upside of 8.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 24.04 cents and EPS of 91.73 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.71%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.96. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 95.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 35.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 24.60 cents and EPS of 106.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 111.5, implying annual growth of 16.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 26.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.2.

UBI UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS INC

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $0.28

Bell Potter rates ((UBI)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Bell Potter incorporates Universal Biosensers' $20m entitlement offer proceeds and associated increase in shares on issue into current forecasts, which lowers the overall valuation.

Also, the broker's valuation is impacted by 1H results showing a -9.1% fall in revenue compared to previous corresponding period due to delayed timing for Siemens orders, as well as Siemens running existing stock levels down to zero.

The total 1H loss rose by -186%, driven mostly by an R&D spending increase and lower revenues due to the transition away from distribution by Siemens. The target price falls to $0.60 from $1.15, while the Speculative Buy rating is unchanged.

This report was published on August 15, 2022.

Target price is $0.60 Current Price is $0.28 Difference: $0.32

If UBI meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 114% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 5.71.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 10.37.

XRF XRF SCIENTIFIC LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.63

Canaccord Genuity rates ((XRF)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

XRF Scientific reports FY22 results on August 23. Canaccord Genuity incorporates stronger margins into forecasts on the back of a recent trading update, and rolls forward its valuation model to arrive at a $0.71 target, up from $0.65.

The trading update alluded to potential margin upside in the 2H, and expectation for another strong trading period in the June quarter, points out the analyst. The Speculative Buy rating is unchanged.

This report was published on August 16, 2022.

Target price is $0.71 Current Price is $0.63 Difference: $0.08

If XRF meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 4.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.65.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 4.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.32.

