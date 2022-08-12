Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 Aug 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:30 AM

By Greg Peel

Here we go.

It’s full steam ahead in the next two-and-a-half weeks for the local August reporting season, with reports in the first two weeks to date barely scratching the surface (for those who enjoy a good mixed metaphor).

Also beginning to quietly ramp up is the subsequent ex-dividend season, although this will hit a peak in September.

FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor provides both a calendar of upcoming result releases and a summary of all reports to date.

For all result dates, ex-div dates and amounts and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar (though note: the Corporate Results Monitor includes a four-weeks forward looking calendar specifically for financial results reporting).

The US reporting season has now entered its long tail, with next week featuring a swag of results from retailers.

On the economic front, Japan will release its June quarter GDP result next week.

China will provide July industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment numbers.

The RBNZ will hold a policy meeting.

The US will see numbers for housing market sentiment, housing starts, retail sales and industrial production.

The minutes of the July Fed meeting will be released.

The minutes of the July RBA meeting will be released, and we’ll see July jobs numbers.

Next week also brings the June quarter wage price index – critical to RBA policy.

****

