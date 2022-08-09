Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 09, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:01 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABB AD8 APX (2) ASX BUB BWP (2) CBA CIA CLG COF CSL FZO GL1 GMA GOR GOZ KGN LME LOV MIN NEU NWC PEB PGL RCL RSG TSI

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $3.18

Shaw and Partners rates ((ABB)) as Buy (1) -

Following Aussie Broadband's 4Q trading update, Shaw and Partners believes the share price is oversold, and the business remains strong, with multiple organic growth levers. The Buy rating is unchanged.

The update revealed to the analyst slower than expected connections though higher than expected earnings. The target slips to $5.38 from $6.02 after the broker's weighted average cost of capital assumption was increased to allow for lower peer group valuations.

Management guided for FY22 operating earnings (EBITDA) towards the top-end of previous guidance.

This report was published on August 2, 2022.

Target price is $5.38 Current Price is $3.18 Difference: $2.2

If ABB meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 69% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.55.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 1.80 cents and EPS of 18.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.47.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AD8 AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $9.65

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AD8)) as Buy (1) -

Preliminary FY22 results for Audinate Group were "impressive" assesses Canaccord Genuity, with revenue a 10% beat versus the broker's forecast and the consensus estimate.

Management attributed the better results to “improved chip supplies allowing unmet demand in 3Q22 to be delivered, and some 1Q23 demand was delivered early”.

The analyst feels pricing power is implied by gross profit margins that remained within expectations, noting despite cost pressures.

The target price rises to $10 from $8 after Canaccord Genuity raises its FY22-24 revenue forecasts by 10%, 8% and 9%, respectively, and the Buy rating is maintained.

This report was published on July 29, 2022.

Target price is $10.00 Current Price is $9.65 Difference: $0.35

If AD8 meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.03 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 32166.67.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.01 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 96500.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APX APPEN LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $4.98

Bell Potter rates ((APX)) as Hold (3) -

Appen provided an update for first half results and the FY22 trading outlook, which was below Bell Potter's expectations. As a result, underlying earnings (EBITDA) forecasts for 2022-24 are reduced by -48%, -29% and -27%, respectively.

The broker's DPS forecasts over the same period also fall by -70%, -70% and -58%, respectively. The cash position is considered ok and it's assumed the company keeps paying a (reduced) dividend).

Management noted no improvement to July trading and stated "there remains uncertainty about a continued slowdown of spending from our Global customers”.

The target price falls to $4.25 from $6.50 and the Hold rating is unchanged.

This report was published on August 3, 2022.

Target price is $4.25 Current Price is $4.98 Difference: minus $0.73 (current price is over target).

If APX meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately minus 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $4.70, suggesting downside of -5.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 4.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.60%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 121.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.1, implying annual growth of -47.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.9.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 18.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.60%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.36. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.0, implying annual growth of 36.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.6.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((APX)) as Market Weight (3) -

Following Appen's update for first half results and the FY22 trading outlook, Wilsons lowers its FY22-FY24 earnings (EBITDA) forecasts by -21% to -42% and lowers its target price by -23% to $4.44. The Market Weight rating is unchanged.

Management stated “With no improvement in July trading there remains uncertainty about a continued slowdown of spending from our Global customers...".

A former tailwind from a high level of project-based work from a small number of concentrated clients has turned into a headwind, notes the analyst. Earnings visibility remains clouded, and with no FY22 guidance, forecasting FY22 results is considered challenging.

This report was published on August 3, 2022.

Target price is $4.44 Current Price is $4.98 Difference: minus $0.54 (current price is over target).

If APX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $4.70, suggesting downside of -5.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.21%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 226.36. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.1, implying annual growth of -47.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.9.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 12.50 cents and EPS of 7.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.51%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 69.17. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.0, implying annual growth of 36.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.6.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASX ASX LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $84.26

Jarden rates ((ASX)) as Underweight (4) -

Following the previously announced delay to the go live date for ASX's CHESS replacement, the company is now suggesting it does not anticipate the replacement DLT program to be implemented before late 2024, with Jarden noting this represents a more than three year delay from its orginal launch date.

The broker notes the delay has not only caused frustration among market users, but will incur higher implementation costs. The company has highlighed more development than previously anticipated was required, and has engaged Accenture to conduct an independent review and provide a revised go-live date over the next twelve weeks.

The Underweight rating and target price of $73.10 are retained.

This report was published on August 3, 2022.

Target price is $73.10 Current Price is $84.26 Difference: minus $11.16 (current price is over target).

If ASX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $82.25, suggesting downside of -2.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 246.10 cents and EPS of 261.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.92%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.28. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 263.0, implying annual growth of 5.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 236.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 254.20 cents and EPS of 273.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.02%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.82. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 282.5, implying annual growth of 7.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 254.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 29.8.

Market Sentiment: -0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources