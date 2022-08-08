Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 08, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Aug 08 2022

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

KED KEYPATH EDUCATION INTERNATIONAL INC

Education & Tuition - Overnight Price: $1.20

Shaw and Partners rates ((KED)) as Buy (1) -

Keypath Education International has delivered full year revenue of $118.4m, up 21% year-on-year and a beat to prospectus, but Shaw and Partners notes the results may suggest normalisation is occurring.

The broker notes Nursing and Health and Social Science program revenue grew 60% and 35% respectively, suggesting a -17% decline to the company's pre-FY19 back book, while enrolments per program declined -6% year-on-year, and revenue per enrolment declined -7%.

With Keypath investing in its largest vintages and expansion plans, the broker notes normalisation could see deeper cash burn ahead of the company reaching breakeven. The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $2.70 from $4.10.

This report was published on July 31, 2022.

Target price is $2.70 Current Price is $1.20 Difference: $1.5

If KED meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 125% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 8.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 14.81.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 10.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 11.76.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

KZA KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.25

Bell Potter rates ((KZA)) as Buy (1) -

Kazia Therapeutics disappointed Bell Potter with the negative announcement that the trial study for the paxalisib arm "did not meet the pre-defined criteria for continuing to the second stage".

However the analyst stressed the trial has not been discontinued and more data will be available from GBM Agile in the second half of 2023.

Earnings forecasts remain unchanged but the price target is slashed to $0.45 from $1.90 as a result of the announcement and the changes in the sector rating.

The Speculative Buy rating is retained.

This report was published on August 1, 2022.

Target price is $0.45 Current Price is $0.25 Difference: $0.2

If KZA meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 80% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 EPS of minus 20.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1.22.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of minus 10.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 2.31.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

MMM MARLEY SPOON AG

Consumer Products & Services - Overnight Price: $0.33

Wilsons rates ((MMM)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons highlighted the 2Q22 Marley Spoon AG results came in above expectations with active subscriber growth and customer growth some 4% above forecasts.

Sales were 14% above Wilsons' forecasts and margins expanded 120bps higher than estimates with price increases, offsetting supply chain problems and cost inflation.

FY22 guidance from Marley Spoon is a full year EBITDA loss of plus -EUR15m with breakeven in the 2H22.

Overweight rating is retained with a $1.26 target price.

This report was published on August 1, 2022.

Target price is $1.26 Current Price is $0.33 Difference: $0.93

If MMM meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 282% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 17.11 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1.93.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 12.79 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 2.58.

This company reports in EUR. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

NIC NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Nickel - Overnight Price: $1.10

Bell Potter rates ((NIC)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter highlights Nickel Industries reported 10% better than expected nickel production for the June quarter with a strong result from first quarter production at ANI.

Costs were higher than estimated, up 21% on the quarter from higher electricity and input costs, but Bell Potter considers the outlook positive with the better production ramp up at ANI and the Oracle Nickel Project.

The analyst reduces earnings forecasts for FY22 by -6% and raises FY23 by 5%. Buy rating while the price target is lifted to $2.08 from $2.00.

This report was published on July 28, 2022.

Target price is $2.08 Current Price is $1.10 Difference: $0.98

If NIC meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 89% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.60, suggesting upside of 45.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 6.94 cents and EPS of 16.52 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.66.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 12.49 cents and EPS of 32.48 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 11.36%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.39. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.5, implying annual growth of 32.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.9.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

OBL OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED

Diversified Financials - Overnight Price: $4.24

Goldman Sachs rates ((OBL)) as Buy (1) -

Omni Bridgeway reported a 4Q22 portfolio update and Goldman Sachs highlights cash completions rising $80.5m to a FY22 total of $210.4m with more income yet to be accounted for.

The analyst views the update as a solid result and is positive about the recent debt refinancing which should allow for improved capital management, including possible capital returns or share buybacks in the future.

Earnings forecasts are revised for the updated Estimated Portfolio Value. Buy rating while the target price is lowered to $4.80 from $4.95.

This report was published on July 28, 2022.

Target price is $4.80 Current Price is $4.24 Difference: $0.56

If OBL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 60.57.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 44.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.64.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources