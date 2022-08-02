ESG Focus: Interview Matthew England

ESG Focus | 1:14 PM

In a first for FNArena Talks, Danielle Ecuyer interviewed Matthew England, Scientia Professor of Ocean & Climate Dynamics at the University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia.

Topics throughout the circa 20 minutes exchange range from the intertwined relationship between weather events and climate change to how economies and businesses already are being affected by the increase in the average global temperature.

To watch the interview on video, click on the below.

https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/fnarena-talks/2022/08/01/climate-scientist-matthew-england/

FNArena's dedicated ESG Focus news section zooms in on matters Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) that are increasingly guiding investors preferences and decisions globally. For more news updates, past and future: 
https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/daily-financial-news/category/esg-focus/

