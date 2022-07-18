The Monday Report – 18 July 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:11 AM

By Greg Peel

All Metals

After further big falls in metal prices on Thursday night, and a weak start to US Big Bank earnings on Wall Street, our futures suggested down -52 points on Friday morning but the ASX200 opened down a rather capitulative -114 points in the first 40 minutes.

There it bounced, somewhat tenuously to begin with, but momentum built through the session as the banks fought back. By the close, the banks were only down -0.4%, which was not a bad result given our tendency to follow the US banks. JPMorgan fell -3.5% on Thursday night.

Materials closed down -3.2%, which was the story of the day. The next worst performers were telcos, down -0.7%. The best performers were staples, up 1.0%, with a 2.6% gain for Metcash ((MTS)) taking silver on the index leaders’ board, and healthcare, up 1.0%, reflective a defensive switch out of cyclicals.

Utilities rose 0.6% on the same theme while real estate rose 0.7%, which you could say was defensive as well, except that that sector has been flying all over the place recently on bond rate moves.

It’s not often you see a leaders’ board dominated by REITs, with all of National Storage ((NSR)), Charter Hall ((CHC)) and Growthpoint Properties ((GOZ)) gaining between 2.0 and 2.3%.

WiseTech Global ((WTC)) topped the list with a 3.4% gain following a positive update.

The losers’ board unsurprisingly reflected metal price falls, with Nickel Mines ((NIC)) down -5.8%, IGO ((IGO)) -7.1% and Mineral Resources ((MIN)) -7.5%.

Rounding out the losers were Polynovo ((PNV)), which is on either board most days, and Platinum Asset Management ((PTM)), reflecting a weak stock market.

No one much blinked when China’s June quarter GDP came in at a mere 0.4% growth, when 0.9% was expected, given lockdowns over the period.

But month of June industrial production rose 3.9% (year on year), retail sales 3.1% and fixed asset investment 6.1% (year to date) as lockdowns eased.

But wait…

Citigroup and Wells Fargo reported earnings on Friday night and knocked it out of the park, spinning the US bank sector to lead the S&P500 to a solid rally.

The oils were a bit higher after Biden failed to get a commitment on Saudi oil production, but metal prices were again mostly lower.

The net result is our futures were up 57 points on Saturday morning, pretty much the reverse of Friday morning.