Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 05, 2022

STM SUNSTONE METALS LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $0.04

Taylor Collison rates ((STM)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Since its March update, Taylor Collison notes ongoing drilling across Sunstone Metals' Ecuadorean copper-gold prospects have further advanced, with the broker noting results are typical of globally significant porphyry deposits.

The broker highlighted mineralisation at the combined Alba-Brama prospects reaching an area 1,100m x 400m, and with a depth of at least 400m, has been confirmed.

The company has also announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to acquire the under explored Verde Chico project. The broker is Speculative Buy rated.

This report was published on June 27, 2022.

Current Price is $0.04. Target price not assessed.

TAH TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $1.07

Goldman Sachs rates ((TAH)) as Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs' key takeaways from Tabcorp Holdings' inaugural investor day include: management's determination to take a more active role in leveling the playing field with online peers; the company intends to rebalance marketing spend to digital; plus a stabilisation of its digital market-share.

The company guided to a FY23 capital expenditure skew to wagering and a rise in costs of 3% to 4% in FY22.

Neutral rating retained and target price edges up to $1.10 from $1.07 to reflect lower forecast capital expenditure.

This report was published on June 30, 2022.

Target price is $1.10 Current Price is $1.07 Difference: $0.03

If TAH meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.16, suggesting upside of 8.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 12.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 11.21%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 53.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.8, implying annual growth of -61.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 10.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.3.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 2.8, implying annual growth of -41.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 38.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

TLC LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $4.57

Jarden rates ((TLC)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden reports the UK National Lottery's sales for the year to March 31, 2022, fell -2.5%, thanks to a sharp fall in instant lotteries.

The broker notes powerball revenue has proved resilient although signs of fatigue may be setting in.

Neutral rating and $4.49 target price retained.

This report was published on June 30, 2022.

Target price is $4.49 Current Price is $4.57 Difference: minus $0.08 (current price is over target).

If TLC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $5.22, suggesting upside of 14.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 16.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.21. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 12.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 37.8.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 12.50 cents and EPS of 15.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.74%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.29. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.6, implying annual growth of 45.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.0.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

TSI TOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $1.08

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TSI)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity notes recent industry data suggest solid market conditions have buoyed Australian liquor sales in the second half, with the broker expecting headwinds impacting earlier quarters have tempered into the fourth quarter.

The broker is expecting Top Shelf International to report record revenue in the fourth quarter, noting company commentary has suggested strong initial cut through at Coles liquor stores.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $1.88 from $2.44.

This report was published on July 1, 2022.

Target price is $1.88 Current Price is $1.08 Difference: $0.8

If TSI meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 74% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 27.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 4.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 17.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 6.35.

