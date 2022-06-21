Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 21, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:02 AM

AUB AUB GROUP LIMITED

Diversified Financials - Overnight Price: $16.42

Jarden rates ((AUB)) as Buy (1) -

AUB Group is now Jarden's preference over Steadfast Group ((SDF)) and insurance brokers are expected to benefit from sustained tailwinds and insulated margins. Moreover, the sell-off in the stock post the Tysers acquisition has extended its underperformance.

With over 85% of the broking gross written premium (GWP) driven by commercial insurance, where revenue is predominantly related to commissions, the outlook for these classes of insurance is key, the broker points out.

In addition to lifting organic GWP growth estimates for FY23, costs are also forecast to grow and the target is lowered to $27.45 from $31.70. By rating maintained.

This report was published on June 17, 2022.

Target price is $27.45 Current Price is $16.42 Difference: $11.03

If AUB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 67% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $25.76, suggesting upside of 56.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 59.30 cents and EPS of 95.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.61%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.12. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 91.8, implying annual growth of -1.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 59.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.9.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 76.20 cents and EPS of 126.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.64%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.96. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 103.7, implying annual growth of 13.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 61.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

BUB BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $0.61

Bell Potter rates ((BUB)) as Speculative Hold (3) -

Updated FY22 guidance has gross revenue forecast to exceed $100m and underlying EBITDA to be at least double the first half. At first glance, the guidance is softer than Bell Potter previously estimated and, therefore, probably includes some conservatism.

In recent weeks Bubs Australia has reached agreements with Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons for additional deliveries of infant formula product into the USA.

While upgrading net revenue forecasts by 6-10%, the broker downgrades margin assumptions, resulting in EBITDA downgrades of -19%. A Speculative Hold rating is maintained. Target is $0.75.

This report was published on June 17, 2022.

Target price is $0.75 Current Price is $0.61 Difference: $0.14

If BUB meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 610.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

GDG GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $1.26

Shaw and Partners rates ((GDG)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners initiates coverage of Generation Development with a Buy rating and $1.80 target. The broker notes the company has spent two years developing its lifetime annuity product which was launched in March 2022.

Significant uptake and penetration is expected, given the company's vast adviser base across investment bonds and distinct product advantages, which include greater investment options and higher upfront returns.

The broker also believes the company has the potential to overtake Australian Unity as the number one provider of investment bonds.

This report was published on June 20, 2022.

Target price is $1.80 Current Price is $1.26 Difference: $0.54

If GDG meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 1.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 114.55.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 1.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 74.12.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

