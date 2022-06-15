Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 15, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 12:30 PM

ABP ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.70

Jarden rates ((ABP)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden expects earnings growth and valuations will come under pressure in the A-REIT sector, given the significant moves in bond yields, credit spreads and the cash rate. The focus has moved from the beneficiaries of low interest rates to quality and those best placed to grow.

The broker's preference is for alternative asset classes in the sector such as childcare, storage, logistics and non-discretionary retail as well as those with conservative cap rates and potential for alternative use.

Overweight maintained for Abacus Property. Target is reduced to $3.45 from $4.10.

This report was published on June 9, 2022.

Target price is $3.45 Current Price is $2.70 Difference: $0.75

If ABP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 28% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.51, suggesting upside of 31.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.4, implying annual growth of -63.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.6.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 20.55 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.14. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.1, implying annual growth of 3.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ACL AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $4.67

Goldman Sachs rates ((ACL)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs believes the categorisation of "recovery stories" versus "covid beneficiaries" is far less relevant as the virus becomes endemic.

Strong pricing power, defensive volumes and resilient market share characterises the Australian healthcare sector, the broker observes. Yet the market appears less willing to pay for duration at valuation multiples that still remain elevated in the historical context.

Goldman Sachs considers the longer-term earnings power of Australian Clinical Labs is underestimated and maintains a Buy rating. Target is raised to $6.50 from $6.40.

This report was published on June 7, 2022.

Target price is $6.50 Current Price is $4.67 Difference: $1.83

If ACL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 57.40 cents and EPS of 97.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 12.29%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.80.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 23.00 cents and EPS of 40.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.93%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.56.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

AFP AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $3.74

Bell Potter rates ((AFP)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Bell Potter was encouraged AFT Pharmaceuticals' FY22 result which included 12% growth in revenue from product sales and EBIT almost doubling to NZ$20.4m. Short-term catalysts include the imminent approval, potentially, of Maxigesic IV in the US.

The company is yet to provide an estimate of market size for injectable pain relief but as the market is dominated by generic medicines and highly price competitive the broker expects revenues initially will be modest.

Net profit estimates are downgraded by -24% for FY23 because of the inclusion of company taxes. The company expects to pay an initial dividend in FY23. Bell Potter downgrades to Hold from Buy and reduces the target to $4.00 from $4.80.

This report was published on June 10, 2022.

Target price is $4.00 Current Price is $3.74 Difference: $0.26

If AFP meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.47 cents and EPS of 17.36 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.93%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.54.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 4.13 cents and EPS of 16.33 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.90.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

AMC AMCOR PLC

Paper & Packaging - Overnight Price: $17.76

Jarden rates ((AMC)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden's analysis suggests Australian packaging companies have invested less in capital expenditure relative to North American competitors and this could mean a competitive disadvantage over time if not addressed.

While FY17-22 was a cyclical low point for Australian packaging expenditure, North American plastic packaging underwent increased reinvestment.

The broker believes Orora ((ORA)) would experience the highest upside to capex forecasts if it were to close the gap to US peers and limit the competitive impact of ageing fixed capital, and concludes that the market has already capitalised some of Amcor's recent increases to long-run capex guidance. Buy rating and $17.95 target maintained.

This report was published on May 31, 2022.

Target price is $17.95 Current Price is $17.76 Difference: $0.19

If AMC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $18.34, suggesting upside of 4.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 67.92 cents and EPS of 109.77 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.82%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 116.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 70.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 69.70 cents and EPS of 116.49 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.92%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 121.5, implying annual growth of 4.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 72.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.4.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

ARF ARENA REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $3.88

Jarden rates ((ARF)) as Underweight (4) -

Jarden expects earnings growth and valuations will come under pressure in the A-REIT sector, given the significant moves in bond yields, credit spreads and the cash rate. The focus has moved from the beneficiaries of low interest rates to quality and those best placed to grow.

The broker's preference is for alternative asset classes in the sector such as childcare, storage, logistics and non-discretionary retail as well as those with conservative cap rates and potential for alternative use.

Underweight maintained for Arena REIT. Target is reduced to $4.50 from $4.75.

This report was published on June 9, 2022.

Target price is $4.50 Current Price is $3.88 Difference: $0.62

If ARF meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.38, suggesting upside of 12.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.6, implying annual growth of -60.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.6.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 17.41 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.29. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.3, implying annual growth of 4.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

Moelis rates ((ARF)) as Sell (5) -

Arena REIT has revalued the portfolio with an increase of 7.8% during the second half while the passing yield has contracted -23 basis points to 4.91%. Moelis notes the business has a relatively well hedged debt book and would have also experienced fair-value gains.

Moreover, the transactional evidence which valuers rely on has remained robust in the childcare space in spite of sector share prices coming under meaningful pressure.

While Arena REIT is amongst the most defensively positioned in the sector it remains expensive and Moelis retains a Sell rating with a $3.86 target.

This report was published on June 9, 2022.

Target price is $3.86 Current Price is $3.88 Difference: minus $0.02 (current price is over target).

If ARF meets the Moelis target it will return approximately minus 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $4.38, suggesting upside of 12.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 16.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.12%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.23. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.6, implying annual growth of -60.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.6.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 17.40 cents and EPS of 17.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.3, implying annual growth of 4.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

