The Short Report – 09 Jun 2022

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending June 2, 2022.

Last week the ups and downs of the ASX200 continued, as the index began the week at 7105, hit 7286, and closed the week at 7175.

Volatility over the week largely tracked Wall Street, and for tech stocks in particular, the Nasdaq.

I highlight tech stocks because the only change in short position of note last week was that of Dubber Corp ((DUB)), which fell out of the 5%-plus table from 6.5% the week before.

Outside of Dubber, movements shown below are mostly of stocks bouncing around between brackets.

Dubber operates an international cloud-based unified call recording and audio asset management platform. There had been no recent news out of the company before this week and the only FNArena database broker to cover the stocks – UBS – has been silent since March. Yet the share price jumped up to a peak in May of $1.10, and as at the end of our week in question was at $0.72.

Dubber has since issued a trading update, highlighting third quarter revenue growth of 40%, or 83% inclusive of acquisitions. However, these numbers are lower than stockbroker Sequoia had forecast, and the broker also noted costs are rising a lot faster than anticipated. To that end Sequoia has cut its revenue forecasts, lowered its target price to $1.05 from $4.50 -- yes, $4.50 -- and downgraded its rating to Hold (High Risk) from Buy.

As a company still in its development phase, and thus still in a cash burn phase, Dubber has been whipped around with the rest of the volatile tech growth stock brigade, which is currently under pressure from Fed policy aggression, and as of this week, RBA aggression.

It appears the shorters took some profits last week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
FLT     17.1
BET     13.8
NAN   12.2
PNV    11.4

