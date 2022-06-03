Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 03, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:55 AM

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $4.05

JP Morgan rates ((ABB)) as Overweight (1) -

JP Morgan estimates the current share price for Aussie Broadband implies the market only sees 8% market share by FY27, compared to the broker's 11% forecast. It's believed the share price fall after the recent quarterly trading update was overdone.

As the company has a higher market share in the high-speed tier, the analyst believes the attempts by the NBN to shift customers to higher-speed tier plans will be beneficial.

In addition, its clear to the broker that NBN wholesale prices are going to increase (in the absence of government intervention), following the release of the latest NBN Wholesale Market Indicators report.

The Overweight rating is maintained, while the target price falls to $6.55 from $6.80.

This report was published on June 1, 2022.

Target price is $6.55 Current Price is $4.05 Difference: $2.5

If ABB meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 62% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 57.86.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 16.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.31.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

APZ ASPEN GROUP LIMITED

Real Estate - Overnight Price: $1.57

Moelis rates ((APZ)) as Buy (1) -

Aspen Group has announced its acquisition of the Marina Hindmarsh Island Fund for a purchase price of $25m. Moelis notes the Fund owns the planned Coorong Quays community, comprised of 3,000 approved sites across 300 hectares.

The broker highlights the Coorong Quays acquisition looks to provide $2m in development profits annually, and operating income from the asset should increase over time.

The company also noted 300 Perth apartments are expected to be leased by end of June, driving an expected 6% yield on cost from the Perth portfolio.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $2.09 from $2.03.

This report was published on May 30, 2022.

Target price is $2.09 Current Price is $1.57 Difference: $0.52

If APZ meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 6.60 cents and EPS of 9.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.20%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.44.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 7.30 cents and EPS of 10.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.65%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.24.

BOE BOSS ENERGY LIMITED

Uranium - Overnight Price: $2.16

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BOE)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Boss Energy's Honeymoon project looks to be one of the first uranium mine restarts globally to receive a positive final investment decision, and while spot pricing has declined from ten-year highs above US$60 per pound, Canaccord Genuity expects market strengthening to continue over the medium-term.

Based on the broker's US$75 per pound long-term forecast, Canaccord Genuity expects the project to generate $180m earnings annually, noting the project retains an 18-month lead time to first production.

The Speculative Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $3.20 from $2.88.

This report was published on May 26, 2022.

Target price is $3.20 Current Price is $2.16 Difference: $1.04

If BOE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 48% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 113.68.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 1080.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

