Next Week At A Glance – 23-27 May 2022

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

After that thing tomorrow, next week the countdown begins in earnest towards the following week’s local March quarter GDP result.

We’ve had the wage price index, and next week brings March quarter construction work done and private sector capex.

The US will see March quarter private consumption & expenditure inflation data on Thursday followed by the April PCE on Friday, but it seems two 50 point Fed rate hikes from here are locked in.

The US will also see April durable goods orders, the latest consumer sentiment and a revision of its March quarter GDP result.

It’s a busy week for out-of-cycle earnings locally next week. Reports are due from Incitec Pivot ((IPL)), Elders ((ELD)), ALS ((ALQ)), Catapult Group International ((CAT)), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ((FPH)), Champion Iron ((CIA)), Select Harvests ((SHV)) and TechnologyOne ((TNE)).

Amcor ((AMC)), Costa Group ((CGC)), Viva Energy ((VEA)) and Appen ((APX)) hold AGMs.

