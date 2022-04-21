The Short Report – 21 Apr 2022

Weekly Reports | 11:48 AM

By Greg Peel

Week Ending April 14, 2022.

Last week saw the beginnings of a rally that took the ASX200 up 2.5% from April 12 to April 20, with resources and banks leading the way.

Having highlighted weakness in consumer discretionary in last week’s Report, and subsequent increases in short positions in relevant stocks, last week saw the complete opposite. Indeed, the sea of green below highlights shorters bailing out.

All but one stock changing brackets on the table below saw a short reduction, the exception being Tyro Payments ((TYR)) which popped in at 5.9%. Otherwise, Webjet ((WEB)) shorts fell to 8.8% from 10.4%, Kogan ((KGN)) fell to 7.6% from 9.1%, and PointsBet Holdings ((PBH)) to 5.9% from 7.5%.

Also dropping from the 7% bracket to the 5% were Omni Bridgeway ((OBL)) and Regis Resources ((RRL)).

I also highlighted a fall in shorts for Paladin Energy ((PDN)) in last week’s Report, to 5.8% from 7.2%, and last week Paladin disappeared altogether.

So did six other stocks, suddenly reducing the list of 5%-plus shorted stocks by -7.

No specific Movers & Shakers this week – the whole market shook.



Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+





FLT 18.1

BET 11.2

NAN 10.4