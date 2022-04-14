The Short Report – 14 Apr 2022

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending April 7, 2022.

After rising 8.4% in a month, the ASX200 turned downward again last week on Fed hawkishness, recovered on commodity prices and then fell again on the RBA’s loss of patience. It has tracked sideways ever since.

While commodity prices have had their ups and downs in the past couple of weeks, the trend for the ASX200 consumer discretionary sector has clearly been down. The sector received a boost in March on the government’s budget handouts, but as economists pulled forward their RBA rate hike expectations, discretionary has tumbled.

The shorters smell blood. We note Kogan (KGN) shorts are moving back up again, while re-entering the table in the 5% bracket are bedroom and home-wares seller Adairs ((ADH)), arts and crafts retail platform Redbubble ((RBL)), and sandwich toaster maker Breville Group ((BRG)).

We can also add plus-size women’s apparel chain City Chic Collective ((CCX)) to that list, which I believe is a debut, or at least post a very long absence.

The biggest change in short position last week was nevertheless that of Paladin Energy ((PDN)), down to 5.8% from 7.2%. See below.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
FLT     18.0
BET     12.6
NAN   12.0
WEB   10.4

