The Short Report – 31 Mar 2022

Weekly Reports | 11:28 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending March 24, 2022.

The ASX200 ground out another steady 100 points of comeback last week as the recovery from the omicron/Fed/war depths continued.

Short position changes were again limited above the 5% mark, with a couple of exceptions.

Electro Optic Systems ((EOS)) has run harder than the index during the recovery, more in line with the Nasdaq, and last week dropped out of the 5%-plus table from 6.1% shorted. The clue’s in the name, but suffice to say the company uses its technology in everything from telescopes to satellite dishes and tracking devices, across the areas of defence, space and communications.

The company recently announced a strategic review plus it received an $80m injection from Export Finance Australia to support its subsidiary SpaceLink Corp. Looks like the shorters are bailing.

Stem cell biotech Mesoblast’s ((MSG)) share price jumped up suddenly in early March for no obvious reason, and up to the beginning of last week had gained 32%. Last week Mesoblast shorts fell to 8.0% from 9.1%.

This week the company announced a new board appointment, in the form of the Deputy Director, Office of Vaccines Research and Review at the US Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, no less. But the stock has since fallen back -11%.

In last week’s Report I highlighted a drop in shorts for arts & crafts retail platform Redbubble ((RBL)), to 5.6% shorted from 9.0% the week before, despite no new news and no FNArena database broker updates since its result release in February, which made me suspicious of a possible ASIC data blip.

Not so. Redbubble last week dropped out of the 5%-plus table.

We also said goodbye, if not farewell, to Piedmont Lithium ((PLL)) and Humm Group ((HUM)).

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 17.3

BET 12.5

NAN 11.8

WEB 10.3