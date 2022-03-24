New Hope For More Dividends

Australia | 10:32 AM

Following first half results for New Hope, brokers focused not only on the surprise special dividend but also on prospects for future distributions.

-New Hope’s first half dividend was 76% above the consensus estimate

-Realised thermal coal prices rose materially and free cash flow exceeded expectations

-Management expects more regular special dividends

As first half results for New Hope Corp ((NHC)) were largely pre-released, brokers concentrated on the 76% dividend beat versus the consensus forecast, as well as prospects for further distributions.

The company produces thermal coal from its 80%-owned Bengalla open cut mine in the Hunter Valley in NSW and its 100%-owned New Acland mine in Southeast Queensland.

Thermal coal prices have increased materially from US$50/t in late 2020 to over US$240/t currently and over this period the share price has rallied from around $1.40 to just above $3.20.

Macquarie points out the current share price is only pricing-in a thermal coal price of US$120/t. While this suggests a looming correction in thermal coal prices, there’s considered to be upside risk from prices remaining higher for longer than consensus is anticipating.

First half earnings of $554m and profit of $330m were within 1% of the broker’s forecasts, while revenue of $1.025bn exceeded expectation by 3%. The revenue is largely derived from Bengalla ($909m) and New Acland which generated $100m, despite being on care and maintenance since December 2021, pending approval (?) for a Stage 3 mining lease.

A highlight was stronger-than-expected operating cash flow and lower capital expenditure which resulted in free cash flow of $439m, which was 26% above Macquarie’s expectation.

This cash flow outcome, along with an extraordinarily strong second half cash flow outlook, according to Morgans, led to the surprise 13cps fully franked special dividend. The 17cps fully franked ordinary dividend was considered in-line.

Realised prices

New Hope achieved an average selling price of US$193/t in the first half compared to US$78/t a year earlier.

Macquarie points out the company currently sells 75% of its coal at index-linked prices. However, the balance is dictated by domestic fixed-price contracts or is linked to the Japanese reference price. As a result of these arrangements, realised prices will be materially lower than spot-price averages.