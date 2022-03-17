The Short Report – 17 Mar 2022

Weekly Reports | Mar 17 2022

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending March 10, 2022.

The post-invasion rally for the ASX200 that began on February 28 as commodity prices soared, came to an end on March 4 when announced sanctions and a too-high oil price began to impact on sentiment. Nonetheless from March 9, the index began to rally once more.

The week saw short positions mostly on the increase, as the red below suggests, but only two positions moved by more than one percentage point.

Shorts in BNPL player Zip Co ((Z1P)) dropped to 7.8% from 9.8% the week before. The company posted a disappointing profit result at the end of February, but also announced a proposed takeover of rival Sezzle ((SZL)), and a capital raising to boot.

Capital raisings are a handy way for shorters to safely lock in profits as new stock is typically issued at a discount.

The other stock was uranium miner Paladin Energy ((PDN)), which saw its shorts rise to 7.2% from 5.8%. See below.

We also note troubled funds manager Magellan Financial Group ((MFG)) has reappeared at the bottom end of the table, and we welcome debutant Humm Group ((HUM)), a business and consumer finance company that tried to also compete in the volatile BNPL space.

A recent non-binding agreement with Latitude Group ((LFS)) might see that part of the business, under the umbrella of 'Consumer Finance', soon being transferred to Latitude, which has its own ambitions in the BNPL space.

Humm was formerly known as FlexiGroup.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 17.2

BET 12.6

NAN 11.9

WEB 10.4