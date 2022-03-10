The Short Report – 10 Mar 2022

Weekly Reports | 11:21 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending March 3, 2022.

On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine. The ASX200 initially stalled, before rallying strongly on February 28 as commodity prices began to surge. The rally peaked out on March 3, when announced sanctions and a too-high oil price began to impact on sentiment.

Kogan ((KGN)) reported earnings on February 28 and missed estimates, leading to earnings forecast cuts from brokers. The stock rallied 12% on the day. Funny old world, but the stock did plunge -18% on the invasion.

A drop in short position to 9.0% from 10.9% last week suggests short-covering on that result rally.

Zip Co ((Z1P)) has been in a steady downtrend all year, and last week announced a merger with rival Sezzle ((SZL)), with a big capital raising. Capital raisings give shorters an opportunity to buy new stock at a discount and close out their positions. Zip shorts fell to 9.8% from 11.3%.

The rest of the red and green below reflect only smaller movements of stocks bouncing back and forward between percentage brackets. The exception are the travel agents.

War, and high fuel costs passed on to ticket prices, is enough to keep travellers at home. Flight Centre shorts ((FLT)) rose to 16.7% from 15.5% last week, and Webjet ((WEB)) shorts to 10.0% from 9.5%.

No Movers & Shakers this week. There’s enough moving and shaking in the market in general currently.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 16.7

NAN 12.2

BET 12.2

WEB 10.0