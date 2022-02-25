Next Week At A Glance – Feb 28-Mar 4 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:36 AM

By Greg Peel

Well, we know, in calendar terms, what will happen next week, but beyond that is another story.

It’s difficult to see anything other than Putin successfully annexing Ukraine, but it won’t be without a fight. I hope the Russians love their children too.

It will mean yet another refugee crisis in Europe, which is all they need.

Sticking to what we do know, Monday is officially the last day of the February result season, with less than 20 companies left to report (covered on the FNArena database), although there are a couple of stragglers into March.

With the result season ending, the ex-dividend season ramps up, especially over the next two weeks.

The RBA meets on Tuesday, but given this week’s wage price data, and developments abroad, no rate hike is on the cards as yet. The board’s take on things will nevertheless be worth a read.

It’s getting to be rather old news by now, but next week brings Australia’s December GDP result, on the Wednesday. Monday sees lead-in numbers for company profits and inventories, and Tuesday the current account.

We’ll also see data for January retail sales, building approvals and the trade balance, along with February house prices. The new month also brings PMI numbers from across the globe, except for China, which reports on Monday.

The US will see PCE inflation tonight, and then jobs numbers next week, along with construction spending and factory orders.

On Friday, S&P will announce quarterly changes to S&P/ASX indices, which will become effective two weeks later.

