FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-02-2022

Australia | 5:11 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AIZ)) - Air New Zealand
  • ((ART)) - Airtasker
  • ((APX)) - Appen
  • ((ALX)) - Atlas Arteria
  • ((AIA)) - Auckland International Airport
  • ((AMI)) - Aurelia Metals
  • ((ACL)) - Australian Clinical Labs
  • ((BGA)) - Bega Cheese
  • ((BKL)) - Blackmores
  • ((CHL)) - Camplify
  • ((CAJ)) - Capitol Health
  • ((CCX)) - City Chic Collective
  • ((CMW)) - Cromwell Property
  • ((DEL)) - Delorean Corp
  • ((APE)) - Eagers Automotive
  • ((EPY)) - EarlyPay
  • ((EXP)) - Experience Co
  • ((FCL)) - Fineos Corp
  • ((FLT)) - Flight Centre Travel
  • ((GMA)) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia
  • ((HMC)) - HomeCo
  • ((ILU)) - Iluka Resources
  • ((IFL)) - IOOF Holdings
  • ((360)) - Life360
  • ((LNK)) - Link Administration
  • ((LOV)) - Lovisa Holdings
  • ((MGH)) - Maas Group
  • ((MDC)) - Medlab Clinical
  • ((NXT)) - NextDC
  • ((NEC)) - Nine Entertainment
  • ((NTO)) - Nitro Software
  • ((OGC)) - OceanaGold
  • ((PAN)) - Panoramic Resources
  • ((PAR)) - Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals
  • ((PPM)) - Pepper Money
  • ((PPT)) - Perpetual
  • ((QAN)) - Qantas Airways
  • ((QUB)) - Qube Holdings
  • ((RHC)) - Ramsay Health Care
  • ((RSG)) - Resolute Mining
  • ((SSM)) - Service Stream
  • ((SLH)) - Silk Logistics
  • ((SXL)) - Southern Cross Media
  • ((TPG)) - TPG Telecom
  • ((TRJ)) - Trajan Group
  • ((WTC)) - WiseTech Global

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

