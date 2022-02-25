Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 25, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ARB EHE HLO HUB MND NIC REG RMS RWC SYM UNI UWL (2) WTC Z2U

HUB HUB24 LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $26.75

JP Morgan rates ((HUB)) as Upgrade to Neutral from Underweight (3) -

According to JP Morgan, Hub24 delivered a solid 1H result as platform margins stabilised and headcount investment was brought forward to support momentum in platform inflows. Despite this expenditure, the cost-to-income ratio for the platform was maintained.

Management expects to deliver more income than expenses over time (positive jaws), despite the investment for growth.

The broker upgrades its rating to Neutral from Underweight (despite a full valuation), while the target eases to $26 from $26.15.

This report was published on February 23, 2022.

Target price is $26.00 Current Price is $26.75 Difference: minus $0.75 (current price is over target).

If HUB meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately minus 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $34.11, suggesting upside of 27.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 45.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.60%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 59.44. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 43.0, implying annual growth of 238.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 62.2.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 24.00 cents and EPS of 61.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.90%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 43.85. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 60.1, implying annual growth of 39.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 24.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 44.5.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

MND MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $11.15

Jarden rates ((MND)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy (3) -

Interim results for Monadelphous revealed an EPS beat versus both Jarden and the consensus estimate of 41% and 24%, respectively, as strong revenues set up earnings (EBITDA) growth of 6.8% year-on-year.

The Maintenance & Industrial segment revenue grew by 21.3%.

However, given a weaker near-term revenue and earnings outlook, the broker lowers its rating to Neutral from Overweight and eases its target to $10.10 from $10.50. It's thought guidance suggests a significant decline in Engineering & Construction revenue.

Management expects ongoing margin compression from labour tightness in WA, and the broker believes a smaller share of higher- margin E&C work in the business mix will have the same effect.

This report was published on February 24, 2022.

Target price is $10.10 Current Price is $11.15 Difference: minus $1.05 (current price is over target).

If MND meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $11.40, suggesting upside of 2.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 49.90 cents and EPS of 50.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.17. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 51.6, implying annual growth of 3.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 40.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.6.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 63.30 cents and EPS of 54.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.68%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 59.8, implying annual growth of 15.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 48.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

NIC NICKEL MINES LIMITED

Nickel - Overnight Price: $1.45

Shaw and Partners rates ((NIC)) as Buy (1) -

Nickel Mines' FY21 result fell -17% shy of Shaw and Partners forecast due to withholding tax and interest charges.

At the operating level, the company delivered an in-line result, as strong nickel prices outpaced a decline in contained nickel production to deliver record earnings from the Rotary Kiln Electric Furnace division.

The broker expects production to pick up in 2022 as the Angel and Oracle projects come on line, notes the company is in its growth phase and enjoys strong support from Chines shareholder Tsingshan, and that prices are likely to remain high, cushioning margins from rising costs.

Shaw and Partners expects costs should fall as coal prices most likely retreat in 2022. Buy recommendation retained. Target price rises to $1.60 from $1.05.

This report was published on February 24, 2022.

Target price is $1.60 Current Price is $1.45 Difference: $0.15

If NIC meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.68, suggesting upside of 15.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 11.31 cents and EPS of 15.07 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.62. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.2.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 14.94 cents and EPS of 28.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.30%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.11. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.2, implying annual growth of 56.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.4.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

REG REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Aged Care & Seniors - Overnight Price: $1.97

Moelis rates ((REG)) as Buy (1) -

Regis Healthcare's December first-half result appears to have met Moelis' forecasts, spot occupancy rising despite covid.

Spot occupancy rates rose again in January and February, leading the broker to surmise the worst is over.

Net debt fell roughly -25% to reflect a sharp rise in residential accommodation deposits and Moelis believes this positions Regis Healthcare well to capitalise on greenfields or merger-and-acquisition opportunities.

The broker expects residential accommodation deposits will continue to rise and room prices should recover in line with the local housing market, and sees an impending demand/supply imbalance in the company's favour.

Buy rating retained and the target price inches up to $2.56.

This report was published on February 23, 2022.

Target price is $2.56 Current Price is $1.97 Difference: $0.59

If REG meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.03, suggesting upside of 3.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 7.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.26. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 1.9, implying annual growth of -71.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 103.7.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 8.10 cents and EPS of 8.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.11%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.02. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 2.5, implying annual growth of 31.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 78.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources